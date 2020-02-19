Payton Rae Werbelow was born Feb. 13, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Wes and Chelsea Werbelow of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Payton joins a 2-year-old sister, Savannah.
Grandparents are Stacy and Lori Mosbrucker, Dana Kittleman and Scott Werbelow.
Carter Hayes Lozier was born Feb. 14, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Brady and Lindsay Lozier of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces.
Carter joins an 18-month-old sister, Emersyn.
Grandparents are Tim and Kris Nieters and Tim and Tiffany Lozier.
Kemmer Raymond Karst was born Feb. 17, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Cody and Whitney Karst of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
Kemmer joins two siblings: Finley, 5, and Berkeley, 2.
Grandparents are Deb Karst and Renee Gonzalez.
Caleb Anthony Reed was born Feb. 17, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Marissa Reed of Cody.
He weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparent is Susan Reed.
