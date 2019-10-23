The Cody High School class of 1969 held its 50th reunion the first weekend of August. Of the 155 classmates that graduated back then, about 85 were in Cody for the some portion of the gathering. Thirty-two classmates have passed away.
Members of the class include (front, from left) Brice Obermueller, Larry King, Adrianne Elliot Baker, Betsy Bales Struck, Clark Smith, Kris Andren Davila, Sheryl Highland Feeley, Nancy Sandbak Gerhart, Mark Skates, Vivian Becquart Stokes, Harriet Husemann, Howard Thompson, (middle) Roy Close, Claudeen Claudson Green, Mack Frost, Dewey Vanderhoff, Dan Elsbury, Val Walker, Alan Richardson, Shawn Sidwell Catsimanes, Anne Fritzler, Tina Flanagan Meeker, Kim Pearson Berett, Lynn Garner Sanford, Linda Harris Schaugard, Gregg Waldo, (back) Steve Knopp, Marty Sporer, Harold Musser, Bob Newsome, Gary Fine, Lee Tresler, Kerry Boggio, Cindy Moore Feketi, Larry Hedderman, Meg Wilson Highland, Jon Hubbard, Margaret Ann Brown Leverett, Verdine Deroche Davis, Ken Morris, Marvin Haugen and Reid Christie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.