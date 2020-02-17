Join Simba on his journey to become the king of the jungle when Cody Middle School presents “The Lion King Jr.” this week.
Show times are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
“It’s really exciting,” said eighth-grader Micah Grant, who plays Simba. “I like getting to know everyone better through the play and it’s fun to be someone else. Rehearsals have been going good, especially the last week. It’s coming together piece by piece.”
“The Lion King Jr.” is an abridged adaptation of the Academy Award-winning animated 1994 film.
“I think people will like how the different parts are relatable to how things are in everyday life,” said seventh-grader Elijah Cook, who plays Young Simba.
“The Lion King” tells the story of Simba, a young lion who is to succeed his father, Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands. However, after Simba’s paternal uncle Scar murders Mufasa, Simba is manipulated into thinking he was responsible and flees into exile.
After growing up in the company of the carefree outcasts Timon and Pumbaa, Simba receives valuable perspective from his childhood friend, Nala, and his shaman, Rafiki, before returning to challenge Scar and take his place as the rightful king.
Seventh-grader Noelle Graham, who plays Nala, said if people like the movie they’ll enjoy the play.
“I like the story a lot and all the little things we add with the choreography and singing makes it better,” she said.
The musical will feature popular numbers like “The Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata.”
“I like the ‘Can you Feel the Love Tonight’ scene,” said seventh grader Ezia Romango, who plays Timon. “The song is so catchy and gets stuck in my head. And I like getting to see my friend hold someone’s hand.”
Along with Grant, Cook Graham and Romango, the main cast includes Andrew Moretti as Rafiki, Brandon Flowers as Mufasa, Mia McMinn as Sarabi, Matthew Patterson as Zazu, Jayden Bounty as Scar, Teagen Doak as Young Nala, Rainey Powell as Sarafina, Jane Peters as Banzai, Rachel Bruce as Shenzi, Sierra Strunk as Ed, and Hayden Zierke as Pumba.
Cook describes his character as “energetic, annoying and a curious animal.”
“I like the variety of things he does,” he said. “One moment he’s sitting on a ledge and the next he almost dying in an animal graveyard.”
Romango, is also enjoying her character.
“He’s a very funny character with a funny personality,” she said. “He’s like me. I’m basically Timon.”
Graham said she’s never had so many lines before and it’s been a little difficult to memorize them.
“I’ve done multiple plays but I’ve never gotten this big a part before,” she said. “It’s exciting but I know I’m going to be nervous.”
The play is directed by Sean Murray and Anissa Bree, who last year put on “Mulan Jr.” It was the first play put on by CMS in decades. Cast and crew have been working on “The Lion King Jr.” throughout the winter.
“We started earlier this year so we’ve been able to think about what we need to do more,” Cook said.
Cost is $10 at the door. Children 4 and younger are free.
“I’m looking forward to how all the costumes and makeup fits together,” Grant said.
Other cast and stage crew
The Lioness’ are played by Gabby Sanchez, Aurora Hansen, Aubree Sperry, Molly Buckles, Bliss Bonner, Delaney Colgrove, Sammie Geoghegan and Kaitlyn Ennist.
Hyenas are played by Moretti, Molly Maxwell, Dani Boswell, Mads Hogg, Corinee Clarke, Chloe Dunks, Sophia Alexander and Anna Flickinger.
The ensemble is made up of Amelia Solberg, Camille Powell, Crystal Smith, Jillian Eakins, Meadow Todd, Mina Hensley, Zandy Eckley, Lexy Edwards, Ashlyn Grant and Roxi Blevins.
Amanda Butz is in charge of lights and the technical crew is Cody Anderl, Jazmin Boswell, Tory Mohr, Adeline Conaway, Tierra McElmury, Autumn Purvis, Rainy Swindler and Gabe Bree.
