A new show is on view in the North Gallery of the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery. It is open now through September 27. Ceramic, Wood, Metal, Glass, Stone and Fiber is a Guild Members Exhibition.
Artists Fabrice Evrard, Patricia Evrard, Mary Hopper, Herman Jensen, Shelia Johns, Marv Keller, Mary Knapp, Mark Matthews, Tim Morgan, Norma Scheidecker, Magie Smith-Fleisher and Norman Tjeltveit show off creativity and craftsmanship in these six different mediums.
Functional objects such as clocks, benches, scarves and bowls have a unique beauty. Large free standing sculptures evoke big ideas while engaging the gallery space. Stop in at the Carbon County Arts Guild to enjoy the hard work and stunning aesthetics of the Ceramic, Wood, Metal, Glass, Stone and Fiber Exhibition.
The mission of the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery is to support, inspire, and encourage all artists. Reaching out, the Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery provides art education and exposure to the visual, performing and literary arts for the benefit of the broadest possible audience.
For further information visit carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446-1370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.