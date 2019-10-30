CIVIL ACTIONS
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; A protective order governing discovery was set. A Nov. 8 hearing will take place in Lander on discovery related motions. The Campbell’s are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
James Bartel, Robin Bartel, Luke Magargal, Sarah Magargal and Nanette Till v. Laurie McNeil, Ricky McNeil, Bruce Shackelford and Catherine Shackelford; A temporary injunction was filed against the defendants permitting the plaintiffs immediate access for their land request. The plaintiffs claim they have easement rights to cross the Shackelford’s driveway and McNeil’s property to access harvested hay. The defendants say this easement right does not exist and have blocked the access. They also claim alternate access routes exist that do not cross their property. The defendants have also requested a permanent injunction against the Bartel’s continued use of an irrigation tower light. This has not yet been granted.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Georgia Lande; A $10,000 cash only bond was set for Lande. She is accused of breaking her probation 12 times with alcohol violations. At the time of her violation on Oct. 15, she had just completed a 60 day sanction. In January 2018, Lande was placed on 5 years probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth.
State v. Jason Courtney; Courtney pled not guilty to possession of liquid marijuana, marijuana and passing illegally. A 9 a.m. Nov. 14 pretrial conference and 9 a.m. jury trial was set for the defendant. On July 27, Courtney was accused of possessing 10.7 grams of marijuana and a THC vape pen cartridge during a traffic stop in the North Fork.
State v. Eric Metzger; A 10 a.m. Thursday hearing was set for Metzger. He is accused of 2 counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felonies carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He is also facing misdemeanor charges for driving with a crack in his windshield, a crime carrying up to 20 days in jail and $200. Metzger was found with marijuana and a methamphetamine pipe in October while on bond for two felony drug charges in Montana. Metzger is facing separate charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000, which will also be addressed at the hearing. Metzger is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018.
State v. Tristen Bishop; Bishop’s Nov. 14 sentencing hearing was rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The defendant pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for reckless endangering with a firearm at a hearing in Park County District Court on March 12 in a cold plea. In his plea negotiated with the state, felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon were reduced to a misdemeanor for reckless endangerment, while a felony charge for property damage over $1,000 was thrown out.
State v. Alicia Dunn; Dunn pled not guilty in early September for 2 counts of accessory after the fact, felonies carrying up to 6 years in prison and $6,000 in fines. She is also facing a misdemeanor for theft, a charge carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750. The defendant is accused of impeding in a criminal investigation, warning a suspect in another case about actions their daughter was possibly taking against them, while she was in custody at the Park County Detention Center. She also stole paperwork from that daughter. In a separate unrelated case, it was announced on Sept. 19 Dunn had absconded and there is a warrant currently out for her arrest.
State v. Breanna L. Roemmich; Roemmich had her request to lower bond to $10,000 personal recognizance delayed until her circuit court case is complete. Her appearance bond is still set at $10,000 cash-only after she was charged with possession of a controlled substance in August. She is still in custody at this time. In February, Roemmich pled guilty to theft of property worth more than $1,000, interference with a peace officer and attempting to flee or elude officers. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation. In April 2018, Roemmich assisted with the theft of a Mazda Miata and was a driver in the ensuing chase from authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.