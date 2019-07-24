Described as “legendary” by people who knew him, Ed Conning was notable for sharing his passions – from kayaking and dancing to search and rescue and engineering.
When he died kayaking near Red Lodge in May 2018 at age 65, the Cody community lost a caring and compassionate public servant.
For his many contributions, on June 11 at the Rec Center, the Shoshone Recreation District Board honored Conning posthumously with the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in Recreation.
Carmela Conning, his wife of 43 years, accepted the award on his behalf.
Whatever her husband was doing, “He was always having fun,” she said.
An Army veteran, Ed Conning served in the Montana and Utah national guards 1975-80. After the Connings moved to Cody in 1992, he volunteered as a dance instructor and as an emergency medical technician.
As a 20-year member of Park County Search and Rescue, he led the swift-water rescue team and was an experienced high-angle rope rescue technician. He also served as mentor to new search and rescue members and chaired the training committee.
A kayak coach for the annual Wild West River Fest in Cody, Ed Conning was a fixture at area kayaking events.
His volunteerism extended to scouting groups and sports and other youth groups.
The Shoshone Rec District supports healthful and creative recreation programs, facilities and activities to enrich the lives of people living in the Cody School District boundaries. Programs it supports are mainly funded with one mill levy from the school district.
Every year since 1999, the Shoshone Rec District Board has recognized local individuals, groups and businesses instrumental in supporting the city parks and recreation department’s mission and policies.
Others receiving Excellence in Recreation Community and Volunteer awards for 2018 are:
• Outstanding Sponsor, Whitlock Motors – The business has sponsored the Sleeping Giant ski bus for the past few years.
• Outstanding Youth Coach, Mike Christensen – Youth coach with tremendous knowledge about racing and who for many years has donated time, effort and money to coach youth skiers, who have “tons of fun” while learning a lifelong sport.
Professional Ski Instructors of America certified, Christiansen is also a United States Ski Associationlevel 100 coach.
Every year Christiansen opens the Shoshone Lodge to the entire racing program and racers’ families for a dinner and a chance to review performance videos.
• Sportsmanship Award, Ken Ostrom – Youth hockey“referee in chief” in Park County for about 10 years and for the entire state about five years.
Offers clinics for referees throughout Wyoming and mediates grievances between coaches and refs when needed.
• Bill McCormick Outstanding Volunteer Award, Ward Dominick – Contributions to Beck Lake Bike Trails and Park and the ski team.
• Special Youth Volunteer Award, 18 and under, Hanna Schutzman – Volunteer and unified partner for Special Olympics for three years.
Plays basketball and competes in bowling. Participates on the Unified Leadership team at Cody High School and volunteers countless hours to Special Olympics. Plans to pursue further education and a career working with people with disabilities.
In addition to the awards ceremony, Shoshone Rec District board members extended special thanks to former board members Scott Aune, 14 years; Dan Haman, nine years; and Stan Wolz, seven years, for their “exceptional dedicated service” to SRD. Each one retired from the board in December.
Current board members are Alan Rosenbaum, Sarah Mikesell Growney, Rick Stonehouse, Melissa Allen, Megan Fox, Tom Keegan, Jay Nelson, Dossie Overfield, Tony Hult, Jake Ivanoff and Diane Ballard.
