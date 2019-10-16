The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Park County at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.
Cody
Karina Marie Black (Bachelor of General Studies)
Erin L. Roop (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)
Jeffrey Shideman (Doctor of Nursing Practice)
Powell
Randall K. Baxter (Doctor of Nursing Practice)
Jeanne Joy Krebs Lamoureux (Master of Music Education)
Garrett C. Lynch (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering)
Marshall N. McArthur (Bachelor of Science)
Tracy Sue McArthur (Master of Arts)
Natalie D. Quillen (Bachelor of Arts)
Nicole C. Seckman (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene)
Molly Christina Zeller (Master of Science)
