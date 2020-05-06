Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
April 29, 12:30 a.m., 647 Road 6WX. Wood pit on fire, extinguished. Seven units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 1:30
April 29, 10:44 a.m., Road 193 and Road 2AB. Dump truck rollover. Four units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1:30.
