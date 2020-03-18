Two new members have joined the City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board by city council appointment.
Rodney Laib replaces Buzzy Hassrick and Wade McMillin will complete Stan Wolz’s term.
Hassrick served on the P&Z for two terms, 2014-2019. She did not seek reappointment.
Wolz resigned after one year on the P&Z. Upon his retirement as a councilman the end of 2018, he joined the P&Z board in January 2019 to help fill a seat vacated by Curt Dansie. McMillin’s appointment through Dec. 31 will complete the three-year term.
An interest in local government prompted McMillin to seek a spot on the P&Z board.
“I think more younger people should get involved in civic duty,” he said.
McMillin appraises local residential and commercial properties as a chief appraiser and data analyst with the Park County Assessor’s Office. He has held certification as a property tax appraiser with the State of Wyoming for five years.
Born and raised in Cody, McMillin graduated from Cody High School in 2005. After graduating from Northwest College with a degree in print journalism, he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northern Arizona University.
McMillin is president of the NextGen Park County group that volunteers throughout the community each month.
He believes the role of P&Z members is to protect the property rights of Cody citizens and maintain the town’s aesthetics.
Laib is retired after working for Marathon Pipeline Co. for 32 years as a petroleum control and communication specialist whose job was to design control and communication systems on pipeline stations.
Laib grew up in Montana where he attended college and trade school. He moved to Wyoming in 1986 and has lived in Cody since 2001.
Cody Cupboard’s board chairman, Laib wanted to become more involved in the community after his once busy schedule had slowed down with retirement.
“The P&Z board gives me that opportunity,” he said. “It allows me to take part (in) our community, especially in the development of its growth, along with supporting the development and protection of individuals’ property.”
To fill a third seat at the start of 2020, the city council reappointed Kayl Mitchell, a real estate loan officer at Pinnacle Bank, to a second three-year term.
Mitchell was re-elected as P&Z chair in January and Erynne Selk, a Cody real estate agent, was re-elected as vice chair.
Klay Nelson, Sandi Fisher, and Richard Jones round out the seven-member board that meets at noon in City Hall the second and fourth Tuesday each month. P&Z meetings are open to the public.
