Cody Community Choir's "Voice for a Season" Concert

Alice Munari directs the Cody Community Choir last year. The group presents a free musical program “Celebrate! Come to the Music” on Sunday-Tuesday at 7 p.m. The group is directed by Larry and Alice Munari and will perform at Christ Episcopal Church. There will be a wide variety of musical selections, and the evening will also include a performance by Cody Chamber Ensemble, a smaller group directed by Lynne Rheinhardt.

 REBECCA NOBLE

