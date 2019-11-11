The first-ever Plein Air-Cody Blitz reception, exhibit and sale is Thursday, 5-7 p.m., in the Cody Country Art League Gallery, 836 Sheridan.
Everyone is invited to attend the free public reception and exhibit showcasing Wyoming and Montana artists and their plein air artwork.
Plein air painting is about experiencing painting and drawing in the landscape.
The reception is a chance to meet artist members of the Beartooth Plein Air Society of Red Lodge and CCAL who participated in the Plein Air Paint Out Cody Blitz in late September. During the blitz, 25 artists from Cody, Red Lodge, Billings, Byron and Bozeman spent four days in Cody and surrounding areas painting the Shoshone River and the mountains and vistas of the South Fork and North Fork.
Plein air artwork in the exhibit is available for purchase at the reception and will remain on display at the gallery through Dec. 23.
For more information call (307) 587-3597 or email art@codycountryartleague.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.