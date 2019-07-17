Yellowstone Beer Fest founder Trent Cole stressed both quality and quantity when talking about the beer attendees can try Saturday.
“If you love beer it’s a great place to be. There are a lot of beers there that will be available here only one day,” he said.
For those who don’t like beer, he said there’d be other beverages such as Mike’s Hard Lemonade, as well as a lot of water. And then there’s the community factor.
“You’re sitting on the lawn, you see people from work – lots of people from Cody. It’s a fun event to hang out at,” Cole said. “People are very happy to be there. They look forward to it every year.”
The event is 3-8 p.m. at the Park County Complex lawn. Cost is $35 in advance, $40 for VIP early entry at 2 p.m. if bought in advance. On Saturday tickets cost $40, $50 for VIP. Designated drivers can pay $20 to experience everything but the alcoholic drinks. Tickets may be purchased at Beerfests.com.
All proceeds are donated to local charities.
The event features more than 60 breweries and more than 220 beers via unlimited 7 ounce samples.
A pair of cover bands – Blaze of Glory (Bon Jovi) and Even it Up (Heart) will play live music and a number of food vendors, from fish and chips to pizza and barbecue, are available.
As for the main event, Cole said most of the major statewide and regional breweries will have beers available, including renowned brewery Bell’s out of Michigan, currently boasting the beer regarded as the world’s best, Two-Hearted Ale.
Another top award-winning brewery, Montana-based Lewis and Clark, is also making its debut. One-Eyed Buffalo of Thermopolis is another first-time vendor.
Local breweries will have drinks on hand, from WyOld West to Millstone and Pat O’Hara as well as Blacktooth Brewery from Sheridan and Snake River Brewing out of Jackson.
