From haunted houses to decorating pumpkins, here’s a round-up of upcoming Halloween events:
“Charlie Brown’s the Great Pumpkin” movie afternoon
Friday, Oct. 25
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Cody Library Teen Room
Cost: Free
Movie afternoon for youths.
Hootin’ Howlin’ Halloween
Friday, Oct. 25
When: 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Bill Center of the West
Cost: Free for BBCW members, $10 per family nonmembers.
Participants can trick or treat through the Draper Natural History Museum. There will be fun, education and treats.
Halloween Carnival
Friday, Oct. 25
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Rec Center
Cost: $3 in advance or $5 at the door. Adults and children under 2 are free.
The Rec Center’s annual night of frightful fun. Enjoy a cookie walk, costume contest and carnival games.
Haunted Barn
Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Thursday, Oct. 31
When: 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: FFA barn, 3825 East Sheridan
Cost: $5 per person
Take a spooky trip through the Buffalo Bill FFA’s haunted house. All proceeds benefit the FFA.
Zombie Apocalypse
Haunted House
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Thursday, Oct. 31
When: 7-10 p.m.
Where: Rabbit barn at Park County Fairgrounds
Cost: $8, $1 off with canned food donation
Featuring Powell High School drama students.
Pumpkin Decorating
Saturday, Oct. 26
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Where: West Park Hospital Long Term Care Center
Cost: Free
Get your pumpkin carving fix for the whole family. Pumpkin and decorating supplies provided.
Haunted House
Monday Oct. 28, Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 30-31
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Eagles Lodge, 1001 13th St.
Cost: $5
The Eagles 23rd annual haunted house offers plenty of spooks and thrills for those eager for a scare. Proceeds from the event go to kidney and diabetes charity.
Haunted house
tactical night
Tuesday, Oct. 29
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cody Firearms Experience
Cost: $5 per person
Tactical night with clowns, zombies, maybe even zombie clowns and other targets. A lights-out shoot that will span the entire range. Tac lights or flashlights are allowed and night sights are recommended. Winner gets a fun prize.
Downtown Trick or
Treating
Thursday, Oct. 31
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Sheridan Avenue
Cost: Free
Celebrate Halloween downtown. Sheridan Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3:30-6 p.m. for families to safely enjoy trick or treating. Drop off candy donations at Big Horn Radio Network or the Cody Chamber Visitor Center.
Costumes and
Cocktails Party
Thursday, Oct. 31
When: 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Buffalo Bill Center of the West
Cost: $15
Dance to the music of the DJ and enjoy appetizers a cash bar and cash prizes.
