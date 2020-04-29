Juniper Jeanne Tatum was born April 24, 2020 to Caitlin and Jack Tatum at West Park Hospital.
She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Juniper joins siblings Scarlett Tatum, 7, and Jackson Tatum, 2.
Grandparents are Brian and Barbara Barker, Toni Tatum, and Ron and Peggy Tatum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.