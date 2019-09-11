Friday, September 13
Cody
Sunset PTO Fun Run, 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunset School.
Yellowstone Quilt Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Helena, 5:30 p.m. tailgate, 7:30 game.
Powell
Pesticide and household hazardous waste collection, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Powell Recycling Center.
Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.
Saturday, September 14
Cody
Yellowstone Quilt Fest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Auditorium.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Pesticide and household hazardous waste collection, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Recycling Center.
Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting, 11 a.m., at the Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Guests are welcome.
Yellowstone Quake vs. Helena, 5:30 p.m. tailgate, 7:30 game.
Powell
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners meeting, 9 a.m., The Church in Garland. Start setting up at 8 a.m. for demos. For more information call (307) 202-0130.
Homesteader Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown.
The White Buffalo Seminar, 1 p.m. Linda Thomas “Crystal Magik,” 3:30 p.m. Ronda McLean “Harmonic Balancing of the Soul.” Barrows Z3 Retreat in Ralston.
Sunday, September 15
Cody
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.
Monday, September 16
Cody
Rendezvous Royale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West and By Western Hands.
Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., VFW Banquet Hall.
Cody Club Roundtable, noon, Cody Club Room. Talk with Cody Events Committee and Holiday Planning.
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.
Tuesday, September 17
Cody
Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., VFW Banquet Hall.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.
Powell
Polecat Ramblers Camping Club monthly potluck with meeting, 5 p.m., Park County Weed and Pest. For more information contact RuthAnn, (307) 527-5934 or Linda (307) 754-9197.
