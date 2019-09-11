Friday, September 13

Cody

Sunset PTO Fun Run, 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunset School.

Yellowstone Quilt Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cody Auditorium.

Live music, 11 a.m.-noon, Senior Center. 

Yellowstone Quake vs. Helena, 5:30 p.m. tailgate, 7:30 game.

Powell

Pesticide and household hazardous waste collection, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Powell Recycling Center. 

Bingo, 7 p.m., Eagles.

 

Saturday, September 14

 Cody

Yellowstone Quilt Fest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Auditorium.

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.

Pesticide and household hazardous waste collection, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Recycling Center. 

Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting, 11 a.m., at the Irma Hotel Governor’s Room. Guests are welcome.

Yellowstone Quake vs. Helena, 5:30 p.m. tailgate, 7:30 game.

Powell

Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners meeting, 9 a.m., The Church in Garland. Start setting up at 8 a.m. for demos. For more information call (307) 202-0130.

Homesteader Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown.

The White Buffalo Seminar, 1 p.m. Linda Thomas “Crystal Magik,” 3:30 p.m. Ronda McLean “Harmonic Balancing of the Soul.” Barrows Z3 Retreat in Ralston.

 

Sunday, September 15 

Cody

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 1001 13th St.

 

Monday, September 16 

Cody

Rendezvous Royale, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West and By Western Hands.

Community Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., VFW Banquet Hall.

Cody Club Roundtable, noon, Cody Club Room. Talk with Cody Events Committee and Holiday Planning.

Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., 1202 Beck Ave., open to public.

Yellowstone Harmony Chorus practice (a women’s chorus), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ. Newcomers welcome. For details, call Linda at (307) 213-4407 or Jonene (307) 527-6122.

 

Tuesday, September 17 

Cody

Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., VFW Banquet Hall.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

The Yellowstone Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For information call (307) 272-8680.

Powell

Polecat Ramblers Camping Club monthly potluck with meeting, 5 p.m., Park County Weed and Pest. For more information contact RuthAnn, (307) 527-5934 or Linda (307) 754-9197.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.