Art students who sign up for the upcoming Painting With the Masters class in Cody will learn from a 25-year Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale veteran artist.
Master artist Julie Oriet of Cody will teach pastel and oil techniques during a workshop at the Cody Country Art League, 836 Sheridan. The workshop starts on Friday with orientation and warm-up exercises 6-8 p.m. It continues with instruction 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The cost is $150 per person and space is limited. For more information or to preregister, call (307) 587-3597.
Born and raised in rural Montana, Oriet grew up surrounded by beautiful scenery, big blue skies and an endless variety of animals. Naturally, she developed an enthusiasm for the West. Later, travels to other parts of the world created new adventures and inspired ideas for her future paintings.
In addition to the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale in Cody, she’s participated in shows across the nation, including ones in Kerrville and Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma City; Wickenburg, Ariz.; Great Falls, Mont.; Bend, Ore.; Denver and Big Horn.
Her work resides in private and corporate collections around the world, and in Wyoming is in permanent collections in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West and The Brinton Museum.
Art of the West, Southwest Art, Western Art and Architecture, Western Art Collector and Travel Africa Magazine are among publications that have featured Oriet and her artwork.
