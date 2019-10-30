Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m., two units and 17 personnel responded to alarm at Brookdale Absaroka, 2401 Cougar. Activated by burned popcorn; ventilated building. Time in service: 42 minutes.
Oct. 26, 10:27 a.m., two units and 16 personnel responded to report of one car rollover at Sunrise Road and US 14-16-20 East. Investigated. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Oct. 27, 9:12 a.m., three units and 13 personnel responded to one vehicle accident at milepost 59 on US 14-16-20 East. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 48 minutes.
Oct. 28, 9:35 a..m., two units and 25 personnel responded to report of arching power pole at 553 14th. Turned over to city electric department. Time in service: 12 minutes.
