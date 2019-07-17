Afton and Jordan Brock were married March 31, 2019.
Afton is the daughter of Dave and Jill Balling of Cody. She is a 2008 graduate of Cody High School and 2012 graduate of Colorado Mesa University.
She is a golf assistant at Country Club of Arkansas, in Maumelle, Ark.
Jordan Brock is the son of Tanya Branton of Bryant, Ark. and and Ben Brock of Hot Springs, Ark. He graduated from Bryant High School, Ark., in 2012 and attended University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is a spray technician at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Ark.
The wedding and reception were held at Enchanted Evening Winery, Roland, Ark.
The Maid of Honor was Haley Raymond of Benton, Ark. Bridesmaids were Amber Nicholson of Grand Junction, Colo., Natasha Allenback, Pueblo, Colo., Brittani Martin, Grand Junction, Colo., and Alexandra Brock, Conway, Ark.
Music for the ceremony was provided by a playlist made by the bride and groom, DJ was Thayne Balling.
Best man was Luke Brock, Conway, Ark. Groomsmen were Adam Argaza, Benton, Ark., Jeff Hale, Alexander, Ark., Clint Bowers, Benton, Ark., Tyler Brock, Bryant, Ark.
The couple reside in North Little Rock, Ark.
