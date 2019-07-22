A wooden plane and a photograph don’t do much to sum up the life that Paul Purvis lived. Still, they bear his signature, and that makes them special. Now, they’ve been delivered to the care of his family.
Purvis was a lifelong resident of Cody and a Second Lieutenant in World War II. He flew a full tour of 35 missions as a B-17 bomber copilot over Germany. His plane was nicknamed the “Lucky Jewel,” a name suggested by the tail gunner who was the son of a jeweler. For his service, Purvis received numerous decorations, not the least of them being the Distinguished Flying Cross. He received this last award in 2005 at the recommendation of his bombardier.
After his return from combat, Purvis settled back in Cody. He worked as a truck driver, mechanic and engineer for Husky Oil. He was active in organizations such as the Boot and Bottle Club, the VFW and the Elks. He was also an announcer at the Stampede Rodeo.
Purvis was a proud member of the VFW Honor Guard, a role he served in even after moving into the long-term care facility in Cody.
“We used to go and pick him up so he could participate in events,” said current honor guard Jack Martin.
Paul Purvis died on March 28, 2013, at the age of 92. Before he died, however, he established a friendship with Pat Brown. Brown, another long-time resident of Cody, was struck by Purvis’s place in history.
“I met him about 15 years ago,” Brown said. “I got curious. He didn’t talk much about his wartime experiences, but I got interested in what he had done.”
Gradually, the stories began to come out, both to Brown and Purvis’s family members.
“I didn’t even know he was in the war until I was around 15 years old,” said grandson Brad McKnight. “He told me about one time he had to fly the plane after the pilot got hit. He told the other guys not to bail out because they were over enemy territory, and he got the plane back home. He said he was never going to jump out of a plane. He would rather ride it to the ground.”
Brown continued to do research on Purvis’s wartime feats. Continually impressed, he asked Purvis to sign the wing of a wooden model B-17 and a picture of one of the aircraft.
That was about four months before Purvis died. Brown held onto the pieces for a while.
“Then I got to thinking, ‘What happens to them when I’m gone,’” he said. “They’d go straight to the dump. So I figured I had better pass them along.”
Brown got in touch with Purvis’s family members, and on July 2, they met at the Veterans Memorial Park to accept the model and picture.
Representatives from the VFW were present, as well as family friends. Ben McKnight, as well as great grandsons Wyatt and Ben were on hand to receive the gifts.
Purvis’s signature still graces the top and underside of the plane’s left wing. The moniker “Lucky Jewel” is emblazoned on the side, a tribute to the original plane and the men who flew it.
