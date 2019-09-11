The Super Saturated Sugar Strings play 8 p.m. Friday at Washington Park Bandshell in Powell.
All ages are welcome and tickets cost $15 each, available online at parkcountyartscouncil.org or at the Powell and Cody chambers of commerce, the Homesteader Museum or at the gate.
The concert is sponsored be The Park County Arts Council and Dan Stevens, Edward Jones Investments.
“Powerful and funky,” the Super Saturated Sugar Strings’s take on modern Americana is full of dense, intricate, virtuosic instrumental arrangements and shout-to-the-rafter vocals. Their lush back-beat-americana-meets-chamber-ensemble sound has stirred a large congregation of dedicated fans in Alaska.
On their new album, “All Their Many Miles” (released March 23, 2018) they’ve managed to translate not only the high energy stomp and swing of their live shows to the studio, but also capture some of the magic that brings together Anchorage’s music community.
There’s an element of carnival sideshow in their sometimes cinematic sound, drenched in strings, horns and bombastic ideas.
Nobody does anything small in Alaska and this Alaskan band delivers a mesmerizing and powerful performance with an energetic charm.
Join in the celebration for the last of this summer’s outdoor music events.
Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and a jacket, and definitely some good dancing shoes!
Made possible through generous grants from the Wyoming Arts Council and Western States Arts Foundation through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.