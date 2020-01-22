Malachi Williams was born Jan. 14, 2020, to Moshe and Rebecca Williams of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Malachi joins siblings Peyton, 2, Paisleigh, 1, and Lamiya, 8.
Trinidy Rose Nelson and Katalina Rae Nelson were born Jan. 16, 2020, at Powell Valley Hospital to Tim and Linda Nelson of Cody.
Trinidy weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 17 inches long. Katalina weighed 5 pounds 2.4 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
The twin sisters join a 1-year-old brother, Alexander, and an 8-year-old sister, Chelsey.
Jackson Clark Bruce was born Jan. 14, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Keenan Bruce and Jessica Williams of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Rinett Hays, Glenn See, Skip and Maria Eastman and Gary and Judy Williams.
Aaliyah Eliana Raymond was born Jan. 14, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Tyler Raymond and Priscila Reynoso of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 10.7 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Marbella Martinez, Raul Martinez, Melissa Modglin-Raymond and Gary Modglin.
