Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 20, 10:04 a.m., five units and 17 personnel responded to report of car versus motorcycle accident at milepost 34, WYO 296. Assisted emergency medical services. Time in service: 1 hour 26 minutes.
Aug. 21, 3:11 p.m., five units and 18 personnel responded to report of tree on fire caused by lightning strike at 22 Slide Mountain Lane. Extinguished. Time in service: 1 hour 19 minutes.
Aug. 22, 4:21 p.m., five units and 14 personnel responded to report of grass fire caused by lightning at Spring Creek Road. Extinguished. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Aug. 24, 10:12 a.m., two units and 26 personnel responded to alarm at Eastside School. Investigated. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Aug. 24, 2:32 p.m., three units and 10 personnel responded to report of grass fire ignited by piece of farm equipment at 24 Road 20. Extinguished. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Aug. 25, 11:43 a.m., two units and 25 personnel responded to alarm at Comfort Inn. Investigated. Time in service: 12 minutes.
Aug. 25, 8:34 p.m., three units and 16 personnel responded to request for help lifting medical patient on McCullough Road. Time in service: 1 hour 4 minutes.
