New series
The Enterprise is diving into the archives for a glimpse at what was going on around town 50 years ago each week.
A selection of stories printed in the Enterprise May 13, 1970.
Agnew Here, There, Everywhere But Cody
Vice President Spiro T. Agnew first said he couldn’t come, then that he could come a day early, then cancelled the whole thing entirely with his appearance at the GOP convention held in Cody. State Republicans still met the previous weekend to discuss policies and the election year. Senatorial candidate John Wold spoke in place of Agnew.
Democrats Ask for 19 Year Vote Age
The Wyoming Democratic Convention was held in Casper the prior weekend. The convention came out with two important resolutions, one asking for the voting age to be lowered from 21 to 19, and the other urging the raise of retirement pay for women in civil and state occupations to the same level as men. Sen. Gale McGee, a supporter of administration policy in Vietnam, engaged in a heated debate with opposition. He expressed hope that those in disagreement would still support him in his senatorial campaign. McGee won the race, and is as of 2019 the last Democrat from Wyoming elected to the Senate.
Cody’s Population is 5,186
Primary census figures became public and Cody boosters were “possibly disappointed.” Cody’s population increased by 348 from 1960. Powell increased by one, to 4,741.
$203,000 Libel Suit is Filed
A suit on charges for libel and slander apparently resulting from discrepancies in construction of a residence was filed in District Court by U.S. Forest Service worker against a local contractor. Requested was $100,000 in general damages for libel and slander, $100,000 for punitive and exemplary damages and an adjustment of up to $3,000 to correct deficiencies in the residence built by the defendant for the plaintiff.
The statement in question was that the plaintiff had “accepted diverse bribes while acting in his official capacity as Forest Service engineer in order to secure preferential treatment and contracts unto the said defendant” and similar remarks were made in and around the community where the plaintiff resides.
What Would A News Blackout Do?
In comments and opinions, one reader lamented that in years past, newspapers could cover college student antics and their frivolity- “what with goldfish swallowing and panty raids occupying most of their energy.” However, at the time, they were instead barraged with college demonstrations with a “dirty unshaven person” against “this, that or the other thing.”
The reader said that, knowing how his generation acted as college students, these demonstrations shouldn’t be taken as seriously or honestly as the news media has. As an example, he used the idea UW students had of a“freedom march” at Freedom, Wyoming that would have been “the forerunner of a take over of Wyoming by hippies,” that had news releases published in several newspapers. The reader suggested if widespread news coverage of demonstrations stopped all together, leaving them only as local news pieces, these demonstrations would lose all momentum. This statement was made one week after the Kent State shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.