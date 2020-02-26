You won’t need to buy a candy bar for an opportunity to visit the chocolate factory, you just need a part to play. The Cody Community Theatre is holding auditions for this summer’s production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” Saturday at 9 a.m.
Auditions will be held on the Wynona Thompson Auditorium’s stage. The rehearsal schedule will be based on actor availability, but will generally be three hour practices four times a week for the next three months.
The performance dates will be June 25-26 at 7 p.m. and June 27-28 at 2 p.m., with a possible fifth showing that Saturday depending on demand.
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl’s children’s book, tells the tale of the poor Charlie Bucket who, with a chance purchase of a chocolate bar, gets the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tour the chocolate factory of the mysterious and reclusive Willy Wonka.
The book was adapted for film twice, once in 1971 with the late Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, and in 2005 with Johnny Depp in the role. While both were musicals, the first adaptation is especially famous for its musical numbers, as the type of songs added to Roald Dahl’s original script for the film was one of the reasons he famously disowned the film. Despite that, many of the songs, especially “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination,” are recognizable standards and have been covered by many musical artists. The score was nominated for an Academy Award, only to lose to “Fiddler on the Roof.” “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” is a stage musical adaptation inspired by the book and the first film.
The reason this show was chosen, director Kathie McIsaac said, was largely based on its multi-generational cast. Along with Willy Wonka and Charlie, there are many other roles for children and adults alike. There are the four other children who join Charlie on the tour; the gluttonous Augustus Gloop; the spoiled and selfish Veruca Salt; the obnoxious gum-chewer Violet Beauregarde and TV-obsessed Mike Teavee. Each child is accompanied by one parent. Charlie’s family includes his parents and four grandparents, with his Grandpa Joe as his guardian invited to the factory. Besides those roles, there are plenty of other roles for adults and children, including the Oompa Loompas, Willy Wonka’s strange factory workers and his nut testing squirrels, roles available for children 4 and up.
“I felt that we haven’t had a multi-generational story since we did “The Music Man” all the way back in 2014,” McIsaac said. “We have a lot of talent in this town, young and old, and it would be great to get them all on stage, together.”
Also like CCT’s production of “The Music Man,” not only will the cast be multi-generational, but also particularly large for a stage show. At least, that is the hope of CCT members, who want to make a big show for the summer season.
Not only will that require people auditioning for roles onstage, but also people applying for work backstage. Whether its working with makeup, costumes, sets, props, the lighting or sound, volunteers are appreciated and are welcome at the auditions. They are also welcome to contact CCT through email, at codycommunitytheatre@gmail.com.
CCT is also beginning to look for sponsors for the show to help support the expense of doing such a large production. In addition to the large cast, which already requires a larger budget for the costumes and makeup, CCT hopes to make sets fitting the fantastical setting and adapt some of the more expensive but awe-inspiring scenes, such as the scene where Charlie and Grandpa Joe fly after trying some magical ‘Fizzy Lifting Drinks.’
“We do rely on community support, financially, to make these shows happen,” McIsaac said. “Grants help us, but they can only help so much for a show. If anyone wants to be a sponsor, they are free to contact us anytime. We are a nonprofit organization, and we enjoy doing this, but the money factor is important. We want a show that will be good, that the community will enjoy, and we need the community’s help to do it.”
More information about the auditions, including sheet music, practice tracks and audition forms can be found at the Cody Community Theatre’s Facebook page.
