It was ping-pong with $1,000 bids, back and forth volleys, almost faster than the mind could process without a computer, bidders going hard after Dennis Ziemienski’s “Warmth of the Campfire” a 36-inch-by-30-inch oil painting of a white horse with a retail value of two happy young people, horses behind them, basking in the glow of a fire under the stars.
When the rapid-fire increases kept coming, the crowd began roaring, as if rooting a thoroughbred home on the straightaway at the Kentucky Derby.
“$13,000, $14,000, $15,000,” auctioneer Troy Black echoed, his energy transmitting to the players.
“$17,000!” Black said. The Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale crowd, most of them spectators for this painting, yelled again.
It went up again.
There is never a problem selling Ziemienski’s large pieces. A few years ago the museum bought one for itself before it went to auction.
At various points during the annual event Friday night, held in a temporary tent facility on the museum grounds, bidding turned into spectator sport.
There were 107 lots for sale, in addition to a companion silent auction of miniatures. This was the 38th combination art celebration and fundraising effort that regularly produces $1 million or more in sales.
Barron Collier II, outgoing chairman of the board of trustees, was there at the beginning, but forgot precisely when that was, eventually saying President U.S. Grant was in office at the time.
Not quite, but former Gov. Mike Sullivan, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson and former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy were in attendance this time.
“This show started out as a very small show,” Collier said.
No longer. As the auction has matured it has become a highlight on the Cody calendar. Many bidders come from out of town and many people wear their western finery, whether it be fringed buckskins or shiny boots. There are as many cowboy hats on display as in a John Wayne film.
Artists and bidders have become regulars, reuniting year after year.
Cody’s M.C. Paulsen said he has been part of the show since its first year. Friday, his painting called “Union Falls,” one of the waterfalls of Yellowstone National Park, sold for $14,000.
Paulsen engaged in an in-depth tour of the Park sketching and then painting dozens of waterfalls, an effort featured in a Wyoming PBS documentary.
“Probably the camaraderie,” Paulsen said of the best part of the September events. “So many wonderful people have collected my art. Collectors become friends.”
Buffalo Bill Center CEO Peter Seibert said he and wife Kim savor and collect western art and bought a Kevin Red Starr miniature.
He, like Paulsen, feels the event touches the entire Cody arts community.
“It’s so significant,” Seibert said. “It’s about all the people who come. It is like a homecoming. It connects the arts and supporters and the community.”
While the Seiberts lean towards Native American pieces, Peter’s taste includes appreciation for the defining western artists.
“I like all of the dead folks,” he said.
No. 1 on his list is Albert Bierstadt, though Seibert has warm feelings for Frederic Remington and Charlie Russell, too.
None of those men had entries in the show. If anyone could talk them back to life, however, it would be Black, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the Buffalo Bill auctioneer for a quarter century.
Auctioning off works of art is a work of art in itself, very much work, and an art in being able to coax the last dollar from interested customers’ bank accounts at a charitable event.
Black has to know when to hold ‘em and know when to fold ‘em, to differentiate when the tap has run dry, and when hesitation does not mean finis.
He is a mile-a-minute marathon talker who peers directly into the eyes of bidders and teases them onward, sometimes even after they shake their heads no.
“Don’t stop,” he said to one. “Don’t stop.” And he nodded his head yes.
Sure enough, the bidder came up another $500.
High-speed event
I have participated in timed auctions lasting days and rushing to conclusion with a ticking clock.
Barely a month ago I lost an item because I wasn’t quick enough on the draw as the clock hit 00.
I have watched auctions play out in movies. Friday, I knew not to raise my hand to scratch my head or an itch on my eyebrow. Next thing you know, I would be bidding $10,000 that I didn’t have for something I didn’t want.
Bidders are eclectic. Some things sold for many thousands I would not take for free and others I wanted so badly I would mortgage my first born.
That is at least part of the psyche of bidders flashing their numbers. Nobody loves everything, even if they support the right of someone to paint it or sculpt it.
The bulky art show auction guide features flattering color photographs of every item up for sale with the price next to it an estimated value. Some came with a reserve, and a half-dozen of those were set aside because the minimum price wasn’t met.
In those cases, I wondered if the artist’s ego was bruised by this form of rejection. Or was it c’est la vie, wrong audience.
Every auction is unpredictable, Black said.
“The market is the market,” he said of how projected prices are set. “You still have to rely on desire.”
The auction’s speed can be mesmerizing. It seems Black does not pause for breath. Friday, he talked nonstop for 3 hours and 10 minutes without a sip of water or loosening his tie as he bounded along the long runway.
No matter how nimble, Black cannot read the crowd alone. His half-dozen assistants all wore white shirts and light blue ties.
They were a team eyeing the bidders, yelling when an increase was voiced by $250, $500 or $1,000. They talked in hand-jive, rubbing hands to say that’s it, pointing with a fist at an individual they thought might keep bidding, or giving a thumbs up to register an increase.
Ringmen, they are called, and Lee Anglin, 52, has been accompanying Black to Cody for the Buffalo Bill Art Show for 23 years. He said he does about eight or 10 such art events with Black annually, but his specialty is auctioning off cars.
Astonishingly, Anglin said car auction action is even faster, a vehicle selling every 20-30 seconds.
“This is a little bit slower because it’s for charity,” Anglin said.
When the last item was auctioned Friday night, the ring men adjourned to their hotel, ate Black-supplied pizza and rehashed the evening.
“It takes a while to wind down,” Anglin said.
Auction full of art
Some might wonder if Black ever winds down.
But no one can say he didn’t warn them. The auction started about a half hour late and in his introductory remarks Black said, “We’re going to try and go at a brisk pace.”
Things began with a bang, Santiago Michalek’s “Crown of Bricks” 60x48 oil of a locomotive engine in its station selling for $13,000. Given the size – available wall space often on bidders’ minds, too – it was clearly not destined for a studio apartment.
Black threw in a comment quoting Simpson as saying this auction “will be the funnest time you can have with your clothes on.”
Greg Scheibel’s “Mountain Oasis,” was stalling out when Black eyed on bidder and said, “Take another look. You like it.”
Same could be said for Jeffrey Rudolph’s sculpture “Yellowstone Horse Ranger.” In a double Cody connection, Rudolph’s model was Bob Richard aboard Big Red, the last stallion of the Morgan horses bred in the park. This was Richard, now 82, circa 1950s.
Richard called the sculpture “a special gift since I’m still alive” to appreciate it. “I have the original bronze.”
The piece sold for $5,500, but unlike the paintings, sculptures are not one-of-a-kind, but come from a mold and others can be ordered.
Transporting the art into the facility and preparing it to be shown, especially the sculptures, was equal to a good weightlifting workout.
Forward Cody president James Klessens supervised teams of art handlers, beginning with mounting the miniatures, beginning hours early. He called himself “a professional art schlepper.” Klessens said he was so intrigued by one picture he was tempted to bid, but held back as the price soared.
“There was one where I had to choose between it and my wife,” Klessens said. He paused. “I’m still married.”
Paintings and sculptures were paraded along the runway as close to tables as practicable by men and women dressed alike in black shirts and black slacks. They also wore white gloves – no fingerprint marks.
Shoshone National Forest district ranger Sue Stresser moonlights carrying art each year. She and her husband are passionate about western art and she is friends with Kathy Thompson, longtime art show and sale director.
Stresser said it’s a fun role and she sees many familiar faces in the audience. They don’t try to make her laugh, she said. “We wink.”
John Seerey-Lester is one of the most renowned wildlife artists in the world and is closely associated with big-game animals of Africa and North America. His painting in the show, “Winter Stampede,” however, featured William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody on foot alongside a buffalo herd. Hard to resist with that local angle, it went for $11,000.
Artist Michael Blessing lent a whimsical touch to the characters from the movie “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” with a triptych in neon. Black coaxed $8,000 from the bidders for “Tres Hombres.”
“Here’s one you’ve been waiting for folks,” Black announced when “Fist Full Of Dynamite” by Cody artist Steve Devenyns was walked onto the runaway.
This was the original black-and-white, 36-inch-by-24-inch oil that served as the program cover for the 100th anniversary of the Cody Stampede Rodeo this summer. It was accompanied by a framed print of the same image.
“Both pieces, one money,” Black said.
It was $10,000 worth of money.
Devenyns said he believes this was his 33rd time in the art sale.
“It’s a wonderful show,” he said. “The quality of the art I get to show with, it’s an honor to be invited.”
When the auction ended, so did Black’s patter.
Was he tired?
“No,” he said. “I could sell 100 more.”
