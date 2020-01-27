Outstanding performers from the Showalter Memorial Music Festival will present a concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Nelson Performing Arts Center Auditorium at Northwest College in Powell.
The 4 p.m. performance is free and open to the public.
The festival is named in memory of Victor Showalter, a former music professor at NWC who started the tradition in 1975. Now in its 46th year, the festival has expanded to include brass, woodwind, percussion, guitar, violin, piano and voice students in grades 5-8.
This year’s clinicians are Michael Jaycox, Don Christman, Morgan Grover, Rick Parmer, Lara Moline, Kate Vincent and Carisa French.
For more information, contact Zach Paris, NWC assistant professor of music and director of bands/instrumental music, at Zach.Paris@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6427.
For Northwest College’s full calendar of events, visit nwc.edu/events/.
