Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Charlene Brickle, 60, attempt to cause bodily injury without a weapon, Nov. 14
Disturbance
Man said a woman shot at him on Franklin Street in Meeteetse. He said they have been drinking as of 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
Gunshots heard near the law enforcement shooting range on WYO 120 South in Cody. There were about 10-12 shots fired in a span of 20 seconds, heard from west of the female caller’s location at 9:25 p.m. Nov. 14.
Traffic
A 1979 brown Ford F-150 brown pickup truck slid off the road somewhere on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 10.
Semi truck spun out on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. There is no injury but Wyoming Highway Patrol is asking for traffic control, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
Dead deer in the road near the intersection of Saddle Hill Road and WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 10:25 p.m. Nov. 10.
Vehicle crashed on WYO 120 South in Cody, 10:10 a.m. Nov. 11.
Building blown over and in the road on County Road 7RP in Cody, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 12.
Hay in the road on US 14A in Cody, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 12.
Debris in road near the intersection of US 14A and Road 12 in Powell, 8:10 p.m. Nov. 12.
Slender male driver with dirty blonde hair and bad teeth looking for gas, knocking on the door of the house at the back of the Edelweiss Saloon property on WYO 120 North in Clark. He left in a silver Jeep 4x4 headed into Clark, 3:15 a.m. Nov. 13.
Deer in the middle of the road on County Road 6WX in Cody, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 16.
A deer was hit by a vehicle on Cooper Lane in Cody. It is in the ditch near the mailbox still alive needing to be put down as of 10:20 p.m. Nov. 16.
Other
An animal bite on Lane 7 ½ in Powell has sent someone to the emergency room, 8:25 a.m. Nov. 10.
Grayish white husky dog chasing deer on Panorama Lane in Cody, 3:50 p.m. Nov. 11.
Man is in the lobby of the Park County Law Enforcement Center with a pistol because his ex said he stole it, 4:15 p.m. Nov. 11.
County Road 6UT woman in Cody is in the lobby of the Park County Law Enforcement Center wanting to talk to a deputy about her ex violating his bond conditions, 11:10 a.m. Nov. 12.
Dog possibly pinning woman in a car on Oak Drive in Cody at 1:35 a.m. Nov. 12.
Panorama Lane in Cody man said he has been gone a month and came home to someone on his property and a fence put up without his permission, 12 p.m. Nov. 12.
A number of horses not being fed properly on County Road 1AB in Clark, 4:55 p.m. Nov. 12.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy at the Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell about the eviction process, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 14.
Stray horse at the Northwest College rodeo facilities on County Road 2ABS in Cody, 10:10 a.m. Nov. 15.
Green 10x40 power Swarovski binoculars lost near the cell tower at the Dead Indian overlook on WYO 296 in Cody, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 15.
US 14A in Powell woman said she is being threatened by her ex-husband’s girlfriend, 7:05 p.m. Nov. 15.
Another agency wants assistance with a case they are working on regarding a firearm purchase on Nez Perce Drive in Cody, 10:20 p.m. Nov. 15.
Third party caller on Peaks Lane in Cody received a disturbing video of an infant being hit and abused. The caller received the video from her daughter and is not sure where it originated, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 16.
Lane 10 in Powell landlord said someone is walking around his rental property with a flashlight and no one is renting it right now, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 16.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tracy Fleury, 59, breach of peace, Nov. 13
Betty Smith, 53, driving without interlock device, failure to drive in a single lane, no proof of insurance, Nov. 14
Hannah Snelson, 22, warrant, Nov. 15
Nyle Harris, 28, probation and parole violation, Nov. 15
Kristan Koltes, 30, probation and parole violation, Nov. 15
Isidro Morales Rodriguez, 34, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, Nov. 16
Vincent Smith, 53, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane and carry a driver’s license, Nov. 17
Disturbance
Bomb threat reported from Manna House on Mountain View Drive at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 14.
Big meeting at the Senior Center on 16th Street getting heated, 12:50 p.m. Nov. 15.
Loud boom, similar to a gunshot heard on Alger Avenue at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 15.
Disturbance reported from Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street. Caller said their husband tried to get a phone back that he lent to an ex-friend. It turned into a verbal altercation at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Banging sounds heard from the trailer to west of female caller’s at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street at 10:50 p.m. Nov. 17.
Traffic
White Dodge truck parked in the middle of Sheridan Avenue just west of Wayne’s Boot Shop at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Road hazard near Y-Tex on Big Horn Avenue, 3:15 p.m. Nov. 12.
Truck and trailer parked in front of Traditions West Antique Mall on 12th Street, taking up five spaces for the last 30 minutes as of 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Maroon Chevrolet Lumina broke down near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 29th Street, occupied by two females who appeared to be under the influence of something at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
REDDI report filed on grey Nissan SUV driven by a female making numerous u-turns and driving in between lanes, driving erratically and speeding near Maverik north gas station on Big Horn Avenue at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 14.
Motor vehicle crash in front of A Western Rose Motel on Sheridan Avenue at 3:10 p.m. Nov. 14.
Dead deer in the east bound lane of Big Horn Avenue near Fremont Motors at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 14.
Bales of hay in road on the 12th Street hill, 4:10 p.m. Nov. 15.
Deer struck by vehicle near Sierra Trading Post on Eighth Street. It is still alive and may need to be put down as of 5:05 p.m. Nov. 15.
Motorist has blown tire on Big Horn Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 15.
White Dodge pickup truck swerving in and out of lanes near the intersection of 17th Street and Stampede Avenue, cutting the caller off at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 16.
Vehicle parked illegally near the intersection of 13th Street and Rumsey Avenue at 6:10 p.m. Nov. 16.
Person in white car driving very poorly, reported at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. Man has a picture of the license plate and wants to talk to an officer about it at 11:55 a.m. Nov. 17.
Crash involving two vehicles near the intersection of Beck Avenue and 11th Street at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 18.
Man said people have been parking on the curb in front of his storage unit near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and G Avenue. It is blocking the way to get in as of 12:15 p.m. Nov. 18.
Older yellow truck with dead deer in bed parked by residence at Cassie’s Supper Club on Yellowstone Avenue. Caller said it shouldn’t be parked there and couldn’t provide any more information, 1:25 p.m. Nov. 18.
A white Ford F-250 and blue Ford Escape crashed at Albertsons Food and Drug on 17th Street at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 18. There was no injuries.
Blue Chevrolet Cruz speeding through Walmart parking lot, almost hitting the caller at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 18. They are now parked in row seven.
Other
Dead fawn deer on Big Horn Avenue, 12:35 p.m. Nov. 12.
Caller is going to be putting up a construction fence in the empty lot directly west of The Thistle on Rumsey Avenue, 1:20 p.m. Nov. 12.
Someone tried to break into a vacant shop on B Street at 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
Woman on 36th Street who is selling her home came home to two younger males inquiring about purchasing her home. She is concerned about the whole thing and wants to talk to an officer about it at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 12.
West Yellowstone Avenue man said his ex-girlfriend sexually assaulted him, 1:50 p.m. Nov. 13.
Pioneer Avenue woman said a dog she sold to another female has been abused, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 13.
Sheridan Avenue woman said people took her vehicle without permission at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 13.
Man made threats to caller near the intersection of 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue and they want to talk to an officer about it, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 14.
Drug related investigation took place on Meadow Lane Avenue at 9:25 p.m. Nov. 14.
Camper keys with “Support the Troops” written on them and receiver lock found near the intersection of 11th Street and Elm Avenue, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15.
Cody caller has text messages that prove another person is participating in drug activity, 12 p.m. Nov. 15.
Illegal dumping of motor oil in the alley near Meadow Lane Court and Meadow Lane Avenue. Reported at 1 p.m. Nov. 15.
Person stole man’s 1911 .45 handgun from Mountain View Manor on 11th Street, Reported at 1:10 p.m. Nov. 15.
Someone damaged a steel pole in man’s yard with a vehicle, at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 3:05 p.m. Nov. 15.
Pioneer Avenue woman has a neighbor threatening her with bodily harm, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 15.
Patio room motion detector burglar alarm reported on Cherokee Road, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 15.
Possible probation violation reported from the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Nov. 15.
WYO 120 North woman has another female harassing her via phone, 9:10 p.m. Nov. 15.
Dead deer on the sidewalk in front of the new cemetery, near the intersection of E Avenue and Cooper Lane West, 9:40 a.m. Nov. 16.
A coat was left at the Silver Dollar Bar on Sheridan Avenue, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 16.
Drugs taken from locked Big Horn Avenue residence at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 16.
Big Horn Avenue woman said someone has been trying to break into her apartment and trying to steal her medication as of 7:40 a.m. Nov. 17.
Person broke the caller’s door frame on Bleistein Avenue, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 17.
Sheridan Avenue business owner said someone ran over his sign the previous night. Reported at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17.
Employee stole $50 from the Good2Go gas station on Depot Drive at 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
Key ring with three house style keys laying in the street near McCue Automotive Specialists on Beck Avenue, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 18.
Possible animal abuse with video proof reported from Mountain View Manor on 11th Street at 12:25 p.m. Nov. 18.
Caller’s son is being bullied and it is escalating at Eastside Elementary on 17th Street. The father said he has spoken to the principal about it but it is continuing, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 18.
