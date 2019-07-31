CIVIL ACTIONS
D.B.Y. LLC and Seven Mazzone v. Thomas Perkins; A 9 a.m. July 31 hearing will be held on the petitioner’s application and motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. The petitioner claims Perkins’ plans to take more than his fair share on the sale of a Powell property that was to be jointly sold through D.B.Y. LLC. Perkins said he gave notice of foreclosure on the property, foreclosed on it, and then purchased it as a private buyer.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Nicole Goswick; Goswick was sentenced to 6 years supervised probation, $900 in restitution and $650 in court fees. She pleaded guilty to permitting children in the presence of methamphetamine and in a case being separately charged, also pleaded guilty to permitting a child to absorb, inhale or otherwise ingest meth. After performing a lab test on her 1-year-old son, it was found he had meth in his body. She received 3 years supervised probation and a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence for each case to be served consecutively. Misdemeanor charges for being under the influence of a controlled substance were dismissed with prejudice. Goswick was found with a meth syringe and tested positive for meth while staying with her son at a KOA campground cabin in Cody.
State v. Kyle Catanzarite; Catanzarite was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence with credit for 141 days served. Catanzarite must also pay $325 in court fees. In September 2018 he pled guilty to allowing a child in a house with meth. A misdemeanor charge for knowingly endangering children was dismissed.
State v. David Teters; Teters was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation for failure to pay $17,657 in restitution for the 2004 death of Vanessa Lake, in which he was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol. His last payment came in 2017 and he still owes $15,285. This was the second time he was held in contempt of court for failure to pay. He was given a 71-day suspended jail sentence. Teters must pay $150 a month until his debt is paid off. He also must submit a progress update every 90 days to where he is living. Teters was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison for his original crime and was out of custody by 2012.
State v. Samantha Caldwell; Caldwell was found in contempt of court and sentenced to 15 days in jail at the Park County Detention Center. Caldwell pleaded guilty to aiding a peer in the SCS Women’s Addiction Program violate program rules. She also admitted to making threatening statements about a peer when held accountable for having unapproved contact with her boyfriend. She was discharged from the program – a violation of terms she agreed to in an earlier juvenile case. Caldwell, who is pregnant, will be required to voluntarily place her child once born into foster care with the Department of Family Services. She shall not have contact with her child until DFS gives approval. Caldwell already had her probation revoked for this act in relation to another charge and was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 335 days served, and is currently in custody at the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk. Caldwell was originally sentenced guilty for intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a peace officer in May 2016.
State v. Brandon Bulanek; A 4 p.m. Aug. 1 evidentiary hearing was set for Bulanek. He is accused of breaking his probation conditions by drinking alcohol, taking opiates, smoking marijuana and failing to show up for probation meetings over the course of this year. In November 2018 Bulanek pled guilty to possession of marijuana, his third or subsequent offense for such. He was given a deferred sentence and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
State v. Monserrat Morales; Morales was given a deferred sentence for 3 years supervised probation in June and must check in with the court every 6 months. She pled guilty to possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana. Morales was found with 7.7 ounces of marijuana in January.
