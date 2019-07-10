People are invited to attend a celebration of new art in City Park on Friday.
Dedication of an interactive music park starts at 5 p.m. in the park’s northeast corner behind a statue of Buffalo Bill holding a child. Following that ceremony is a 5:30 dedication of a recently-installed “Sor Capanna” statue near the bandshell.
Using money raised by donations and grants, the Park County Library Foundation gathered roughly $33,000 to buy and install six outdoor musical instruments with cable-attached mallets.
The instruments – purchased from Freenotes Harmony Park of Durango, Colo. – are installed on a circular concrete pad.
Through efforts by the Cody Public Art Committee, the lifesized bronze on loan from the Harry Jackson Institute to the City of Cody until September 2024.
“Sor Capanna” depicts the Italian street singer and poet who was a hero to the poor people of Trastevere, Italy. Hated by the establishment, he spent most of his life in and out of jail. Sor Capanna sang about his people and their history until his death in 1923.
Harry Jackson was commissioned in 1961 to create a bronze of the folk singer. The renowned artist, who died in 2011 at age 87, kept studios in Cody and Camaiore, Italy.
On behalf of the city, art committee members raised funds to cover costs to acquire, install and maintain the sculpture.
The 6-foot-tall bronze of a bespectacled and mustached Capanna wearing a suit and bowler hat and holding a guitar is the third public art piece obtained by the committee recently created by Mayor Matt Hall to bring public art to Cody that connects people to the West’s enduring spirit.
Already dedicated are T.D. Kelsey’s “High n’ Dry” bronze in Bell Plaza and Vic Payne’s “Born Under a Wandering Star” on the sidewalk outside The Irma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.