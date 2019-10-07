SHOSHONE
ROCK CLUB
The Shoshone Rock Club meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Powell Library club room, 217 East 3rd St.
There will be elections of officers and board, and silent auction. Members should bring in a few items of rock, fossils, cabochons or other to share with members and guests.
Guests are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.