Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Isaias Moreno-Penvelas, $252; John Klein, $65; Tiffany Bond, $90; Denae Thomas, $98; Patricia Brus, $130; Olive Fales, $155; Alison Inglis, $105; John Miller, $385; Dalton Donahoo, $110; Gina Schneider, $125; Michael Kelly, $100.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Isaias Moreno-Penvelas, invalid driver’s license, $125; Joel Saldana Jr., failure to yield to approaching traffic, $75; Benjamin Pierce, driving with suspended license- second offense, $355; Michael Thomas, no seat belt passenger more than 12 years old, $10; Miles Lange, no seat belt passenger more than 12 years old, $10; Olive Fales, no seat belt, $25; Mikayla Asay, open alcohol container in moving vehicle, $125; Samuel Bishop, obstructed windshield, $85; Jonathan Bjornestad, invalid driver’s license, $125; Billy Ancell, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lights, invalid driver’s license, faulty turn signals, $1,125; Michael Kelly, no seat belt, $25; Kerry McDaniel, driver failure to exercise due care, $255.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Randall Jones, Longview, Texas, $90; Ronald Raanes, North Plains, Ore., failure to use seat belt while operating a commercial motor vehicle, $85; Richard Castro, Phoenix, $140; John Bennett, Tulsa, Okla., $105; Jason Gill, Huntley, Mont., $145; Shane Thompson, Bedford, Texas, $140; William Prorok, Sequim, Wash., $90; Ruben Rojas, Chicago, $170; Kelly Gibson, Woods Cross, Utah, $25; Michelle Bartosiak, Rockford, Ill., $110; Zachary White, Hillsboro, Ore., $100; Michael Casebolt, Raince, Wis., $115; Susanne Theisen, Hickory Flat, Miss., $105; Kyleen Harding, Fort Washakie, N.Y., $90; Elena Rizhankova, Aurora, Colo., $100; Jacquelin Corbett, Marlboro, N.J., $105; Baiwen Li, Kent, Ohio, $100; John Bernaldez, Lakewood, Calif., $105; John Frederick, Glen Ellyn, Ill., $90; Malcolm Lindler, Brevard, N.C., $105; Kyle Soltesz, Rapid City, S.D., $90; Tabetha Dettlaff, Bloomington, Minn., $90; Vincent Navara, Denver, $160; Robert Andrews, Carmel, Ind., $140; Charles Barber, Hookstown, Pa., $120; Erin Davidson, Burlington, $82; Gregory Boone, McNeal, Ariz., $140; Anastasiia Cherkas, Brooklyn, N.Y., $110; Jeanette Spaulding, Altoona, Fla., $115; Kayla Atkinson, Deaver, $115; Chance Cole, Billings, $90; James Muse, Billings, $90; Jill Watts, Eden, $105; Drex Parry, Cedar City, Utah, $120; Lee Cook, Boise, Idaho, $120; Richard Obler, La Jolla, Calif., $170; Rebecca Olson, Winner, S.D., $90; Christopher Hernandez, Greybull, $125; Clayton Miller, Billings, $90; Cyrus Charles, Prichard W.Va., $120; Zarifeh Alqatanani, Parker, Colo., $90; Zachary Burbank, Meetetse, $145; Brian Beer, Billings, $90; Elizabeth Cardwell, Mt. Pleasant S.C., $90; Jeffrey Bruner, Lebanon, Ind., $140; Mallory Cleveland, Denver, $100; Jonathon Schulz, Missoula, Mont., $90; Clayton Geisick, Bridger, $165; Sabine Brueck, Denver, $90; Kevin Henry, Bakersfield, Calif., $201; Frank Waters; Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., $120; Jeanie Crowell, Bonita, Calif., $110; Anna Krier, Seattle, Wash., $90; Sarina Brown, Gulfport, Fla., $100; Mark Bronakowski, Naperville, Ill., $125; Candace Mcmillan, Powell, $120; Joshua Rigby, Warrenton, Va., $15; Donald Petersen, Hamer, Idaho, $120; Sean Mihal, Santa Monica, Calif., $88; Bayley Biegel, Glendale, Ariz., $120; Nicholas Roder, New York Mills, Minn., $115; Haylee Hammond, Billings, $88; Robert Krez, Wapiti, $125; Donald Wood, Plainfield, N.H., $135; Thomas May, Columbus, Texas, $90; Diana Fehling, Arvada, Colo., $105; Linda Korwald, Billings, $120; Cassandra Sanderson, Cheyenne, $110; Tyler Larsen, Powell, $130; Jason Silbernagel, Decatur, Texas, $90; John Brooks, Sparks, Md., $235; Jesse Blodgett, Grand Prairie, Texas, $100; Melissa, McConnell, Modesto, Calif., $90; Justin Mays, Blythe, Calif., $90; Scott Nuzzo, Warrenville, Ill., $86; Steven Garcia, Powell, $130; Judy James, Clovis, Calif., $130; Michael Gladkowski, Wheaton, Ill., $88; Reagan Fajkus, Austin, Texas, $100; Randall Jones, Longview, Texas, $90; Isaias Moreno-Penvelas, Powell, $252.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dustin Alloway, Fayette, Ala., possession of controlled substance – plant less than 3 oz., $655; Katrina Williams, Sheridan, battery, $455; Jeffrey Cleland, Arma, Kan., stop sign, $125; Richard Kovar, Fayetteville, Texas, seat belt, $25; Jerry Bugh, Pueblo, Colo., seat belt, $25; Timothy Phillips, Winnipeg, Manitoba, improper child restraint, $65; Fanbin Meng, Manhattan, Kan., improper child restraint, $65; Alicia Dunn, Meeteetse, obstructed windshield, $75; John Miller, Powell, insufficient brakes, $175; Cory Schroeder, Cheyenne, no front plate, $75; Clyde Pinney, Tacoma, Wash., possession of controlled substance – plant less than 3 oz.; Travis Rodgers, Grover, brake lights, $75; Robert Kulpers, Grand Junction, Colo., seat belt, $25; Christen Cornett-Grant, Lovell, open container, first offense, $125; Tyler Larsen, Powell, seat belt, $25; James Culbertson, Sanger, Calif., Possession for controlled substance – plant less than 3 oz., $555; Ronald Raanes, North Plains, Ore., seat belt, $85; Isaias Moreno-Penvelas, Powell, no license, $125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.