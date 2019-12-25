Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
George Herman, speeding in school zone, $100; Richard Baily, careless driving, crash, $160; Brittany Taylor, fail to stop or yield for school bus with stop sign out, $160; Shandi Quintana, no registration, $65; Claire Bowles, no registration, $70; Ashtin Drake, speed in school zone, $100, $10; Drake, no liability insurance, $400, $100 suspended; Nyle Harris, improper backing, crash, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Aaron Driesel, animal at large, $60; Tessa Kleinman, illegal possession electronic cigarette-vaping devices, $100 fine, $100 suspended, $10 court cost; Kleinman, second offense, $200, $200 suspended, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Quintin Blair, Rice Lake, Wis., no registration, $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.