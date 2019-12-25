Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

George Herman, speeding in school zone, $100; Richard Baily, careless driving, crash, $160; Brittany Taylor, fail to stop or yield for school bus with stop sign out, $160; Shandi Quintana, no registration, $65; Claire Bowles, no registration, $70; Ashtin Drake, speed in school zone, $100, $10; Drake, no liability insurance, $400, $100 suspended; Nyle Harris, improper backing, crash, $160.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Aaron Driesel, animal at large, $60; Tessa Kleinman, illegal possession electronic cigarette-vaping devices, $100 fine, $100 suspended, $10 court cost; Kleinman, second offense, $200, $200 suspended, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Quintin Blair, Rice Lake, Wis., no registration, $75.

