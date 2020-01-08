Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Edgar Hume Sr., 50, failure to comply with probation conditions, Dec. 31
Bridgette Hine, 32, failure to comply with probation conditions, Dec. 31
Glen Davison, 30, failure to comply with probation conditions, Jan. 2
Disturbance
Large party with possible underage drinking going on near the intersection of Road 2N and Lane 7W in Deaver. Deputies were unable to locate at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 31.
Deputy requested at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 3 for civil dispute at Park County Annex building on West 14th Street in Powell.
Traffic
Deputies assisted Powell Police officers with a hit and run investigation on North Clark Street in Powell at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 29.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was checked on at 1:20 a.m. Jan. 1 on US 14A in Cody.
Five horses running around Arrowhead Drive in Cody, on the highway and other roadways. Deputies were unable to locate at 10:10 p.m. Jan. 1.
Vehicle abandoned on the shoulder of County Road 3LE in Meeteetse with a flat tire. Deputies provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
Road hazard near the intersection of Road 19 and US 14A in Powell, 9:40 p.m. Jan. 2.
Other
Dog bit caller’s hand on Road 6 in Powell. They are in the emergency room of Powell Valley Healthcare at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 29.
Man on Road 1WAW in Powell said he had to run off a truck filled with men hunting on his property this morning about 30 minutes ago, and would like to talk to a deputy about it. Deputies provided assistance at 9:20 a.m. Dec. 29.
Sand-colored Toyota Tundra stuck in snow near a Forest Service sign at the warming hut off Wood River on County Road 4DT in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 10:55 a.m. Dec. 29.
License plate lost on County Road ORS in Cody, 10 a.m. Dec. 31.
Female left harassing message at Encore Energy on County Road 1NG in Powell at 8:55 a.m. Jan. 2.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody needs to report more items stolen at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 2.
Man on Road 7 in Powell said his cousin broke in and took items at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
Caller said a 12-year-old boy was assaulted by three older boys at the Triangle Cross Ranch on County Road 1AF in Clark, 12 a.m. Jan. 3.
Woman said she has a loose mule near her house on County Road 3CXS in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:25 a.m. Jan. 3.
Man has a question about a sex offender being listed at one of his rentals on Rumsey Avenue in Cody, since they don’t live there. Deputies provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 3.
Deputies assisted Cody police officers looking for a person with four outstanding warrants at Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue in Cody, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 3.
Injured deer near Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue. The deer was gone upon deputy arrival at 1 p.m. Jan. 4.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Heather Morningstar, 29, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain a single lane, no tail lights, Dec. 31
Kaleb Rentz, 21, battery and property destruction, Jan. 2
Warren Peck, 52, warrant, Jan. 2
Martin Chambers, 43, warrant, Jan. 2
Daniel Huffman, 35, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Jan. 3
Andrew Blackshere, 24, warrant, possession of controlled substance and under the influence of controlled substance, Jan. 3
David Vredenburg, 22, warrant, Jan. 4
Yvonne Spargur, 43, property damage, interference with peace officer, simple assault and criminal entry, Jan. 5
Disturbance
Dogs barking on Birch Lane for the last 10 minutes. Officers provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. Jan. 5.
Caller said a dog has been barking all day on Birch Lane. Officers issued a disturbing the peace warning to the dog’s owners at 6:25 p.m. Jan. 5.
Traffic
Truck hit a corner too tight on 22nd Street and almost hit the caller’s son who was playing basketball in their driveway. Officers issued a warning at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 31.
Parking problem reported on Kenmar Street. Officers issued a warning at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 1.
Black Dodge Nitro blocking service alley near Cody Dairy on Beck Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 7:05 a.m. Jan. 2.
Caller’s car was hit in the Walmart parking lot on Dec. 30. Reported at 10:45 a.m. Jan. 2.
Parking problem reported on Stampede Avenue, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 2.
Vehicle swerving all over the road on Heart Mountain Street, 5:35 p.m. Jan. 3.
Car with Colorado license plates alternating between speeding and not speeding near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. It is a white car with unknown make and model, last seen coming down Beacon Hill into Cody. Officers were unable to locate at 8:10 a.m. Jan. 4.
Male caller said there is a man wearing dark clothing, walking westbound in the bike lane so close to the road near the post office on Stampede Avenue that he almost hit him. Officers were unable to locate at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 4.
Anonymous caller said there is a bunch of boys pushing an unknown vehicle southbound down the street near the intersection of 19th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 4:20 p.m. Jan. 5.
White Chevrolet S10 blocking the alley on Bleistein Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 6.
Other
Cody Police officers assisted probation and parole staff on Rumsey Avenue at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 31.
Trespass request made on man from Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 1:05 p.m. Dec. 31.
Son left with his father on 13th Street and was seen riding without a car seat inside his grey Toyota Tundra, 7 p.m. Dec. 31. Police were unable to locate.
Dominos Pizza staff on Sheridan Avenue said they have been receiving nonstop prank phone calls from two different numbers over the last few days. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. Dec. 31.
Silent panic alarm went off at the Wapiti Ranger Office on Yellowstone Avenue, 3:35 a.m. Jan. 1.
Woman said her trampoline was blown away in the wind on Tri Power Court and she is not strong enough to stop it herself. Police were unable to assist at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 1.
Shed blown into caller’s driveway on B Street, 7:50 a.m. Jan. 1.
Window shattered by wind at Brewgards on Mountain View Drive. The manager was contacted at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 1.
Doors open at Treads N Trails on Yellowstone Avenue, 1 p.m. Jan. 1. Officers provided assistance.
Woman said a license plate was stolen off her camper on Cedar Lane at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 1.
Officers assisted probation and parole staff with a drug test at the Stampede Avenue office at 7 a.m. Jan. 2.
Man stole money and damaged property the previous night around 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. at the Wild Horse Cafe on West Yellowstone Avenue. Reported at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2.
Woman said her neighbor’s tree on 32nd Street has blown over and thinks they are gone for the winter. Officers provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Jan. 2.
Caller lost a 6-inch black wallet that folds into thirds around Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. There was a driver’s license, Social Security card, debit cards and checkbook inside, 10:35 p.m. Jan. 2.
Door alarm went off on Rumsey Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 3.
Man on Tri Power Court got a fraud call and he got some info he would like to give to an officer. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 3.
Small, zip-top paisley key ring wallet that had a Texas driver’s license, a small amount of cash, credit card and Lifetime Fitness card inside lost at Sunlight Sports on Sheridan Avenue, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 3.
A 20-30 year old man has been in the restroom in the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street for the past hour and will not respond to anyone knocking on the door. Officers provided assistance at 6 p.m. Jan. 3.
Woman lost her trinity ring that says “Amy and Jerry” engraved on it, near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3.
Lid to recycling trailer near Bomgaars on 17th Street won’t shut. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 3.
Man on 33rd Street wants people trespassed from his residence. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 3.
Woman said she found a backpack with drugs inside at her residence on Gail Lane, 12:25 p.m. Jan. 4.
Light brown Cadillac and grey Toyota abandoned for a month on 19th Street, 12:50 p.m. Jan. 4.
Two dogs running at large on Cedar Lane at 12:50 p.m. Jan. 5.
Caller’s son was bit by a dog on Shoshone Trail South on Dec. 21 when they entered the caller’s sister’s residence. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 6.
Officers assisted probation and parole staff on Rumsey Avenue at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 6.
Black and white dog with collar and possible hurt back leg in Park Avenue area. Officers were unable to locate at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 6.
