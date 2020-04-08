CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Zachary Mundahl; Mundahl pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver meth and possession with intent to deliver controlled substance meth. He will be subject to the previously imposed appearance bond. The defendant was a member of the Bill Lee meth ring, trading Lee guns for meth and distributing large quantities of meth for him.
State v. Robert Pedro; Pedro was assessed a $100,000 cash-only bond. On March 25, the State submitted a petition to revoke probation after Pedro was found with 18 grams of meth while driving in Rock Springs. He was originally stopped by Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations agents because there was a warrant for his arrest in Oregon. Pedro has three open cases in Park County district court for delivery of Schedule II controlled substance adderall, delivery of Schedule IV controlled substance Clonazepam, felony interference with a peace officer, unlawful delivery of Schedule I controlled substance meth, and conspiracy to deliver controlled substance meth. Pedro is accused of purchasing 14 grams of meth from distributor Bill Lee and in August 2017 Pedro led officers on a cross-county car chase, allegedly striking one officer.
State v. Zachary Mundahl: The defendant has admitted to breaking his probation conditions. Mundahl failed to abstain from all controlled substances and alcohol, and retain employment, as well as pay $500 a month restitution for the money he stole. In October 2018, Mundahl was given an 8-10 year suspended prison sentence and 10 years supervised probation for stealing more than $22,000 from the uBlaze Vapor Store on Sheridan Avenue.
State v. Brandon Bulanek; The count modified Bulanek’s sentence so that he is released from the Park County Detention Center on April 14 and attends in-patient treatment at the Volunteers of America in Sheridan. Upon the completion of his in-patient treatment, the remainder of his split sentence will be suspended. If he fails to complete in-patient treatment he should check back into the Detention Center immediately. Bulanek was served a split sentence of jail time and probation in November 2019. He was sentenced to 1 year in the Park County Detention Center with credit for 104 days served. Once he completes his in-patient or jail time, he will be put on 3 years supervised probation. Bulanek admitted to breaking his probation conditions by drinking alcohol, taking opiates, smoking marijuana and failing to show up for probation meetings over the course of 2019. In November 2018, Bulanek pled guilty to possession of marijuana, his third or subsequent offense for such.
