Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jean Mickelson, $115; Duane Atnip, $90; Gary Fulton, $105; Emily Winter, $183; Judy Jessup, $65; Jessica Olivier, $84; Jackson Corr, $75; Jasper Mork, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joseph Pina, no seat belt, $25; Joseph Pina, failure to obey traffic device, $135; William Loeper, failure to register for bighorn sheep hunting, $655; Dennis Heiney, failure to obey traffic control device, $120; Emily Winter, no seat belt, $25; Ricki Martin, possession of controlled substance, $555; Tayler McElmury, shoplifting under $1,000, $705; Michael Gimmeson, invalid documents, $55; Justin Rose, no registration and faulty tabs, $75; Tracy Fleury, driving under the influence of alcohol with child passenger, $905; Matthew Thompson, driving under the influence of alcohol and no auto insurance, $1,405; Tracy Fleury, breach of peace, $405; August Desson, invalid documents, $135.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Brian Flynn, Golden, Colo., $115; Kimberly Lebeaux, Billings, $90; Joan Brewer, Billings, $135; Kim Cummings, Colleyville, Texas, $110; Mark Chaput, Billings, $110; Kolby Wolf, Golden, Colo., $88; Carson Eltz, Red Lodge, $105; John Leidolf, El Paso, Texas, $170; Sara Stafford, Otto, $185; Riley McMillan, Soap Lake, Wash., $130; Thomas Kuntz, Red Lodge, $155.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Merlin McClain, Byron, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,000; Ruben Stowe, Wilmington, N.C., domestic battery, $705.
