The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2673 in Cody recently received a grant for $3,000 from the Home Depot Foundation.
“Cody VFW is grateful to Home Depot for their important support of our veterans,” quartermaster Cory Alexander said. “This grant will fund needed repairs, ensuring continuation of the many services Post 2673 provides to honor those who have served our country.”
Secretary Sandy Pedersen added,“We will assist any veteran to find health care, counseling, referrals for housing or emergency needs. All veterans and their guests are welcome.
“On behalf of our veterans, thank you to the Home Depot Foundation.”
Grant assistance was provided by June Raleigh and Excel service by Flint Hostetler.
