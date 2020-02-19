Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Tabatha Stuebner, 34, failure to comply with probation conditions, Feb. 11
Jennifer Wands, 38, failure to comply with probation conditions, Feb. 11
Ricki Martin, 27, probation violation for theft under $1,000, under the influence of controlled substances, Feb. 13
Adrian De La Cruz, 45, probation violation, Feb. 14
Disturbance
Truck driving around WYO 295 and causing a ruckus. Deputies were unable to locate at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 10.
Woman on Jr. Street in Cody reported a nuisance. Deputies provided assistance at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14.
Traffic
Two vehicles with about seven people inside, stuck in snow on WYO 120 North in Clark at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 9.
Vehicle crash near the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 10 in Powell. There were no injuries or blockage as of 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers on US 14A in Powell at 3:20 p.m. Feb. 10.
Metal pipe in road near the intersection of 16th Street and WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 10.
An armored car has some mechanical issues near the intersection of Road 14 and US 14A in Powell at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 12.
Motorist ran out of fuel near the intersection of Lane 16 and US 14A in Cody. They have someone bringing them fuel. Deputies provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Feb. 12.
Car slid off the road near the intersection of South Panther Boulevard and East Monroe Street in Powell. There were no injuries as of 11:35 p.m. Feb. 12.
Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near the intersection of Road 12 and US 14A in Powell at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 13.
Two large bales of hay in the road near the intersection of Lane 10 and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 14.
Two vehicles crashed near the intersection of County Road 3EX and US 14A in Cody at 5:55 p.m. Feb. 14. Deputies provided assistance.
Truck stuck in the snow on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Feb. 15.
Cow moving along the west side of the highway on WYO 290 in Meeteetse. Deputies were unable to locate at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Other
Woman on County Road 3FX said there is a vehicle parked in her driveway that she does not recognize. Officers provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 9.
Man on WYO 120 North in Cody said his truck was stolen. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 9.
Extra deputy requested for patrol in Powell at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 10.
Caller has questions about a bale of hay at Beacon Hill on the side of US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 10.
Man on Lane 20 in Cody said someone stole hay from him three weeks ago, 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
Valley Road in Meeteetse woman said she lost one of her livestock due to her neighbor’s dogs and would like to speak to a deputy at 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on County Road 2AB in Cody at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
A deputy was requested to standby for a hearing in circuit court at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue in Cody at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 12.
Haugen Street in Cody man needs help installing a new fire system to his ceiling at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 12.
Bullet holes found in residence on County Road 6WX in Cody, breaking a window and embedding a bullet in a closet door, 3:35 p.m. Feb. 12.
Water spigot spraying in the air on Wild Horse Road in Cody. Officers were unable to locate at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Tomey Romine, 69, driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license, Feb. 11
Aaron Luther, 30, driving under the influence of alcohol with child passenger, Feb. 11
Nikki Werner, 34, warrant, Feb. 13
Elizabeth Boluyt, 33, probation violation, Feb. 14
David Martin, 35, interference with peace officer and breach of peace, Feb. 15
Bradford Hanes, 29, probation violation for being under the influence of a controlled substance, Feb. 15
Jerry Hernandez, 44, driving under the influence of alcohol, Feb. 17
Alex Martin, 31, under the influence of controlled substances, Feb. 17
Traffic
REDDI report filed on red sedan swerving all over the road near CarQuest Motor Supply on Big Horn Avenue. Police were unable to locate at 9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Motor vehicle crash on Platinum Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 12.
Many vehicles reported stuck on 11th Street hill near South Fork Avenue, 7:45 a.m. Feb. 12.
Blue Toyota 4-Runner and white GMC Sierra crashed at the intersection of Canyon Avenue and Eighth Street. One of the drivers was warned for careless driving at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 12.
Old Chevrolet truck parked illegally near the intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 12.
Traffic complaint filed on erratically driven red Adler semi truck with tandem trailer near the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. The truck pushed the caller off the road and was last seen headed toward Walmart. Police provided assistance at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 12.
Woman at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street said someone backed into her car and left a note. The caller is waiting for officers in the lobby, 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
A truck and deer crashed near the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and 16th Street at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 13.
Dead deer on the side of road near the intersection of 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 13.
Funeral escort requested from Latter Day Saints Church on Wyoming Avenue to old Riverside cemetery at 10:55 a.m. Feb. 13. Officers were unable to provide assistance.
Man wearing a green coat and brown pants walking westbound in the middle of the driving lane near the intersection of C Street and D Avenue. He was warned by officers at 10:10 a.m. Feb. 13.
Caller was cited for hitting a parked car near the intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue. There was no blockage as of 5:55 p.m. Feb. 13.
Red Mitsubishi with no rear license plate unable to maintain lane in the Walmart parking lot. Police were unable to locate at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 13.
Woman said her car was hit while she was working at Wendy’s on Sheridan Avenue at 9:35 p.m. Feb. 13.
Vehicle crash on 31st Street. Sometime between 9 p.m. Feb. 14 and 12:25 a.m. Feb. 15 the caller’s mailbox.
Officers assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with a REDDI report filed near Cooper Lane West and Big Horn Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 16.
Other
Neighbor’s dog on Central Avenue keeps getting out. The black wire haired hound dog is named “Buddy” and may have been hit by a vehicle. He was last seen on 29th Street at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 11. Police were unable to locate.
Caller at the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street lost a brown leather wallet with a silver symbol on the front. There was a driver’s license and credit cards inside, 9:25 a.m. Feb. 11.
Father said a man has been messaging his daughter on WYO 120 North. Police provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Feb. 11.
Mother said there have been threats made on her son’s life at Cody High School on 10th Street at 9 a.m. Feb. 12.
Someone in a purple coat and skinny jeans with a baby was seen grabbing their 4-year-old son by the coat and throwing them to the ground at the Cody Library. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 12.
Student at Cody High School on 10th Street keep leaving class and going to the bathroom across the school instead of near his class. When he returns to class he is very suspicious and his eyes appear droopy. Police provided assistance at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 12.
Trespassing complaint filed from Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street, 2:45 p.m. Feb. 12.
A resident near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 10th Street complained their neighbor is not shoveling his sidewalk, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 12.
Overhanging garage door is open at Cody Fire District Maintenance Shop on Pintail Street. Officers provided assistance at 5:15 a.m. Feb. 13.
Someone drove to the Park County Courthouse for a court date without a driver’s license. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. Feb. 13.
Large black dog seen headed east from Dave Balling Farmers Insurance on Sheridan Avenue. Officers were unable to locate at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Slashed tire reported on rental car at Yellowstone Regional Airport on Roger Sedam Drive. The slash was left on the front passenger side sometime between Feb. 6 and 4:15 p.m. Feb. 13.
F Street man believes his ex stole his vehicle without permission in the last hour at 6:10 p.m. Feb. 13.
Bullying reported at Cody High School on 10th Street at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 14.
Officers provided assistance at the probation and parole office on Stampede Avenue at 5:55 a.m. Feb. 14.
Very friendly, light brown shaggy dog running at large near the intersection of 23rd Street and Cougar Avenue. Police were unable to locate as of 10:35 a.m. Feb. 14.
Caller at Northwest Family Planning on Rumsey Avenue would like to speak with an officer about some renters he’s having a problem with. Officers provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 14.
Trespassing complaint filed from the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. A man is irate because his female partner got fired. Police provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 14.
Caller said that an intoxicated person may be headed over to her mother’s house to cause problems. The caller can’t get a hold of the mother to warn her to not let the person in the house. Police provided assistance at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 14.
Probation violation reported at Granny’s on Sheridan Avenue at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 15.
Employee at McCue Automotive Specialists on Beck Avenue believes they found a vehicle from a crash that occurred a few days ago. Officers provided assistance at 1:30 p.m. Feb 15.
Fraud reported on Shepherd Place at 1:55 p.m. Feb. 15.
Woman reported pills missing at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Trespassing reported on Big Horn Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Man calling from Texas said his soon-to-be ex is going to send Hell’s Angels members after his daughter and kill her. He wants the calls to stop. Police were unable to assist at 10:10 p.m. Feb. 15.
Unknown female possibly overdosed at the Lockhart Inn on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 15.
Woman said she knows where drugs from a prior police incident came from and other abuse that is happening. Officers were unable to assist at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 16.
Pioneer Avenue resident said a man on probation has been drinking and smoking marijuana at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 16.
Davidson Avenue mother said at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 16 her daughter was involved in a prank that left three large marks all over her back .
Woman at Whole Foods Trading Company on 13th Street said she was threatened over the phone and would like to speak with an officer about it at 10:40 a.m. Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.