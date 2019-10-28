Wednesday, October 30
Cody
Cody Senior Citizens, meet to play pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Senior Center. Call (307) 250-2888.
MANNAHOUSE food distribution, 4-6 p.m., 2343 Mountain View Drive. Call (307) 587-0700.
Dinner at the VFW, 6 p.m., 808 12th St.
Cub Scout Pack 3050 meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Elks Club basement.
Haunted House, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark Lane.
Thursday, October 31
Cody
Live music by Hope Sheets, 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.
A Course in Miracles study group, 1:30 p.m., 702 Platinum Drive.
Downtown Trick or Treating, 4-6 p.m., Sheridan Avenue.
Halloween Carnival, 4-7 p.m., City Park. Put on by Cody High School speech and debate. Includes cotton candy, puppy petting zoo, face painting and costume contest. Costs $5 for 10 tickets and $15 for 30.
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Park County Complex parking lot.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Costumes & Cocktails Party, 7:30-10 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Haunted Barn, 7:30-10 p.m., FFA Barn.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
Zombie Apocalypse Haunted House, 7-10 p.m., Rabbit barn at Park County Fairgrounds.
ONGOING
Children’s Resource Center offers free developmental screenings and free services to all families and children. Call (307) 527-7060 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.