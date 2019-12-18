Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jennifer Allen, $25; Terry Moore, $90; Joseph Beaudrie, $390; James Pahl, $100; Shanlea Schultz, $90; Christian Klein, $88.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Hauns Schnackenberg, no registration and improper display of tabs, $75; Devon Brown, invalid driver’s license, $100; Summer Holeman, restricted driver’s license, $125; Kelly Burr, expired temporary license, $125; Tanner Blatt, no seat belt, $25; Christian Sauers, invalid driver’s license, $125; Jonathan Phillips, use of controlled substance, $455; Eric Short, stop sign, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Gregory Hess, Kaysville, Utah, $90; Ryan Meyers, Kent, Wash., $115; Seth Bennett, Reynoldsberg, Ohio, $115; Robin Snyder, Covington, Ohio, $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kyle Zidek, Bozeman, Mont., moving between lanes, $75; Estevan Covarrubias Monarrez, Rock Springs, invalid driver’s license, $125; Anthony Nelson, Basin, violated Game and Fish regulations, $235; Curtis Neumann, Lehr, N.D., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Anthony Loken, Peterson, Minn., taking wrong sex of animal, $235; Thomas Halligan, Byron, invalid documents, $135; Thomas Halligan, Byron, failure to notify change of address, $70; Rigoverto Escalera, Byron, invalid driver’s license, $135; Alek Torres, Worland, driving under the influence of alcohol, $1,005; Joseph Costanza, Pittsburgh, Pa., criminal trespass, $355.
