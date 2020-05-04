The Cody Medical Foundation has helped improve health care for the residents of the West Park Hospital District for many years. The foundation helped raise $25,000 to help Cody Regional Health buy additional personal protective equipment such as masks with face shields, and gowns for local front line doctors and nurses.
Nick Piazza, Margaret and William Frere, Peter Kuyper, Anne Hayes, Bob Coe, Ed Webster, Hank Coe, H.R. Coe and Fred Bronnenberg all helped raising funds.
“The partnership between Cody Regional Health and the Cody Medical Foundation has been in place for over 60 years,” said Annalea Avery, CRH Foundation Director. “We are so grateful for their continued support and friendship. When I met H.R. Coe at the front door with the delivery of supplies my heart was truly warmed by the support that our community and its organizations have for one another.”
The Cody Regional Health Foundation will continue to accept donations on behalf of the COVID-19 crisis. For more information visit www.codyregionalhealthfoundation.org or contact Avery at foundation@codyregionalhealth.org or 307-578-2338.
CRH advises everyone to practice the four ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19:
• If you’re experiencing any symptoms, isolate at home and contact the Call Center Screening line at (307) 578-2000 or connect with your health care provider.
• Practice appropriate self-distancing, staying home when possible and maintaining a 6-foot separation from others when in a group.
• Cover your cough and sneeze at all times.
• Practice appropriate hand washing for 20 seconds or more, at all times.
All of these actions are for the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff and a precautionary step. For further information about COVID-19, please call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.