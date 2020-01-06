An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Pinocchio 3:45-5:45 p.m in the Cody Middle School Commons Jan. 13, . All those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play.
Among the roles to be cast are Pinocchio, the Blue Fairy, Jiminy Cricket, the Fox and Cat, Candlewick and Crew, Urchins, School Kids, Puppets and Toys. Students aged K-12 are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week 3:45-8:00 p.m. each day.
Pinocchio will be presented Jan. 18 at The Wynona Thompson Auditorium. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Cody is sponsored by The Park County Arts Council with support from the Wyoming Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
MCT is the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre and has been touring extensively for nearly 50 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,100 communities this year with up to 44 teams of Tour Actor/Directors.
Each year in Cody a tour team arrives in their “little red truck” loaded with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play… except the cast. The team holds an open audition and casts 50-60 local students to perform in the production. The show is rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances are presented at the end of the week.
For more information, call Susie Walfall at (307) 272-6415.
If you go
What: Missoula Children’s Theatre “Pinocchio” auditions
When: 3:45 p.m. Monday
Where: Cody Middle School Commons
Cost: Free
