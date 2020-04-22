Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Amy Woods, speeding in a school zone, $155; Amber Higbie, operating vehicle in violation of instructional restrictions, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Morgan Bowdrie, dog at large, $75, dangerous animal, $260; Brian Parko, failure to obey regulations, $50, $10 court fee.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Ethan Haywood, Meeteetse, open container, $510; Tiffany Reynolds, Clark, no valid or expired registration, $100; Timothy Weinhandl, Mills, speeding, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jessica Curtis, Powell, failure to obey regulations, $50, $10.
