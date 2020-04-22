Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Amy Woods, speeding in a school zone, $155; Amber Higbie, operating vehicle in violation of instructional restrictions, $160.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Morgan Bowdrie, dog at large, $75, dangerous animal, $260; Brian Parko, failure to obey regulations, $50, $10 court fee.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Ethan Haywood, Meeteetse, open container, $510; Tiffany Reynolds, Clark, no valid or expired registration, $100; Timothy Weinhandl, Mills, speeding, bench warrant.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jessica Curtis, Powell, failure to obey regulations, $50, $10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.