After spending years stored in a trunk in a Las Vegas garage, a piece of rodeo history came full circle and was returned to the town where it had been awarded almost 100 years ago.
Sitting on the front porch of the Irma on July 3, Ross Kapstein pulled out an old silver belt buckle. It carries the name of C.R. Williams, a Kallispell, Mont., cowboy who won bronc riding at the 1920 Cody Stampede.
Kapstein, a retired history teacher from Georgia, took up collecting after retirement. He was keeping an eye out for collections of artifacts and original documents and hit the jackpot when he heard about a trunk of rodeo memorabilia being sold on Craigslist.
“I went to see it and it was incredible the amount of original items,” he said.
It all belonged to Charles Raymond Williams, who was active on the rodeo circuit 1914-1930. Kapstein reached a bargain with the owner, a descendant of Williams, and took the collection home to start sifting through his find.
“There were three scrapbooks full of photographs and articles from his time at rodeos, and seven panoramas of various towns he visited,” Kapstein said. “Many of the photographs I had never seen before.”
They spanned years of rodeo and depicted many famed names in its history. Williams’ contemporaries included Yakima Canutt, “Red” Sublett and Howard Tegland. Many of them appear in the scrapbook’s photos.
Williams competed in rodeos all over the country, with the photos and clippings to prove it. One notable performance was winning the 1923 Montana bronc riding championship, which followed Jack Dempsey’s much-promoted and scantly-attended boxing appearance in Shelby, Mont.
Williams also dabbled in movie acting, silver-smithing and wild west show production. His last career was as a gun shop owner, a trade that took him to Las Vegas, where he died in 1956.
Kapstein was so inspired by Williams’ life that he compiled the photos into a book and had it published. He also began to lobby the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame to have Williams inducted, a feat he accomplished in 2015.
“I don’t want the history to be lost,” he said.
Kapstein was in Cody for the 100th year celebration of the Stampede and brought along the buckle and many photos, some taken in Cody. The artifacts offered a unique look at the Stampedes of a century ago.
