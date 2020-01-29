Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jesse Anderson, speeding in school zone, $120 fine, $10 court cost; Darrell Ramsey, no liability insurance, speeding, $83; Ashly Nieters, speeding in school zone, $100.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Kathleen Plichta, Youngstown, Ohio, fail to yield or stop at stop sign, crash, $250, $10; Amelia Sacco, Laguna Niguel, Calif., speeding, $80; Matthew Walsh, Denver, speeding, $80.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Summer Moroz, Powell, furnishing alcohol to minor, $600, $10.
