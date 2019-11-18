On a grim July day in 1967, under mortar, rifle and machine gunfire, young Jerry Cain became a hero through bravery and resolve and saved 26 American lives.
Awarded the rarely presented Distinguished Service Cross with the 101st Airborne Division, Cain is the personification of the question none of us can answer until confronted by crisis.
Will I freeze up? Will I be the one to run into a burning building? When the moment was huge, the emergency life-threatening, Cain acted.
On Thursday, more than 50 years after Cain skirted death in Vietnam, family and friends gathered in a hallway at Cody High School to honor his life and memory.
A year after his death at 72 – from natural causes – a Cain display was placed in the social studies-history corridor commemorating his history.
During National Veteran and Military Families Month, relatives and some members of the Class of 1964, several who also went to war, stood before a framed wall exhibit that principal Jeremiah Johnston said may herald a wave of others noting nonsports achievements by Cody graduates.
Cain’s brothers, Daryl, who came from Helena, Mont., and Byron, who traveled from Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and his sister, Susen Erickson from Powell, listened to friend Dave McNulty speak to a crowd of 20 people.
“We’d like this to be a start,” McNulty said of highlighting others.
McNulty and former swim coach Terry Bartlett did much of the legwork to organize the gathering.
Cain’s story is compelling and should not be forgotten.
It wasn’t overlooked by McNulty, 73, who was employed in the federal government’s Veterans Employment and Training Service.
“My whole career I worked trying to get veterans back on their feet when they came out of war zones,” McNulty said.
After July 11, 1967, Pfc. Jerry Cain was fortunate to be able to stand.
Besieged while on patrol, Cain’s group fought back from devastated buildings. A lieutenant was downed and Cain spent two hours radioing for assistance. A hand grenade explosion burst one of his eardrums and took out an eye.
“I wiped the blood out of my other eye and took off after another radio,” Cain said in an interview some months later.
Cain joined the Army in 1965 and asked for a Vietnam assignment, saying he believed in the country’s mission.
“Having been over there makes me feel good,” Cain said. “I’m not a Patrick Henry, but maybe this was my part.”
Whether a draftee or volunteer, no soldier bargains for what Cain got. They fear it, but hope to escape it.
The Distinguished Service Cross ranks as the most important honor a serviceman can receive besides the Medal of Honor. McNulty said of about 1,000 awarded during Vietnam, roughly 600 were posthumous.
Cain’s citation reads, “For extraordinary heroism in connection with military operations involving conflict with an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.” Cain “distinguished himself by exceptionally valorous actions.”
After a stop at Eastern Montana, now Montana State-Billings, Cain worked on the building of the Alaska Pipeline.
Settling in the small town of North Pole on the outskirts of Fairbanks, Cain spent the rest of his life in Alaska, only periodically returning to Cody. He passed away Nov. 18, 2018. Cain fought wildfires, and was a photographer, an outdoorsman, a dog mushing fan and he loved animals.
“It was tough to get him out of Alaska,” McNulty said.
He came home for his father’s funeral and a family wedding. But when Susen’s son married, rather than attend the wedding, he sent the couple money to visit him, said Angie Erickson, the then-newlywed, who currently lives in Meeteetse.
She remembers a man of great devotion to his cat and someone with a good sense of humor.
Susen Erickson said her brother was a quiet person and the siblings agreed. All were younger than Cain. Susen teared up as she spoke and the guys had moments choking up.
“We feel so honored to be here,” said Byron, also a Cody High alum. “You wouldn’t see this in many places. Vietnam was so divisive.”
If there was such a rating, though, Cody would rank in the top 10 nationally in patriotism.
It was mentioned this display can inform students 55 years younger how real war, not TV shows or movies, affects families’ lives.
Jerry Cain cannot tell students that in person, but his life story can.
