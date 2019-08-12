The Dusty Pockets, a Bozeman, Mont.-based five piece band, will be playing this week’s concert in the park.
With a musical style dubbed “recreational Americana,” the group has been performing together for three years. The band members are: Dave Walther on guitar and vocals, Matt Rogers on guitar, Garret Rhinard on keyboard, John Alex Griffith on bass and vocals and Joe Sheehan on drums and vocals.
Walther, lead singer, forged his musical roots in Minnesota as a teenager playing in blues bands with his father, performing in clubs around the world, and opening for blues icons such as Jonny Lang.
After relocating to Montana, a chance encounter while performing around town led to an invitation to appear on the Emmy-winning PBS show, 11th & Grant. Momentum began to build around Walther’s song writing, songs that producer, Eric Funk, labels: “timeless, rock-inspired, jazz-infused.”
The group formed out of the dissolving of another band, Cure for the Common.
“We met through common musical circles,” Walther said. “It was definitely organic growth.”
The style they have developed has strong roots in country, blues, folk and rock music. They describe their mission as to make seriously good music and have fun at the same time.
“We draw from a pretty large well of influences,” Walther said.
The group released its self-produced debut album Hard Line in 2018 and are currently putting the finishing touches on an EP of new material due out this summer,
followed by another in the fall.
Among their most memorable performances are the Magic City Blues Festival in Billings and the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman.
Though they have had it since the group formed, the story of the band’s name is a bit of a mystery.
“We all seem to have a different take on what it means,” Walther said.”I came up with it years ago and just liked the sound of it. In music a pocket is kind of like a groove. We like to knock the dust off of new ones.”
The stop in Cody is the first of a three-concert loop for the band. Following the stop, they will be headed for Pine Creek and then the Moonlight Music Festival in Big Sky.
Beer garden vendors for this week will be Deschutes Brewery and Big Sky Brewing Company.
Proceeds go to benefit the Park County Animal Shelter.
