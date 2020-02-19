CIVIL ACTIONS
Justin Umphlett v. Brian Foss and Raymond Tollman; Umphlett is accusing his former co-worker Foss of harassment, intimidation and assault. He is also accusing Tollman, his immediate supervisor, of failing to take corrective action. Tollman is claiming non-involvement and that he did manage the complaints brought to him. Foss has filed for an extension of time to respond to the allegations and is attempting to get legal representation from the former employer of where they both worked, Baker Hughes.
Beth Facinelli-Vozza and Giuseppe Vozza v. Casper Medical Center LLC and Dr. Mahesh Karandikar; A 1 p.m. March 4 hearing has been set. Vozza asserts Karandikar performed unnecessary surgery on the right side of his spine, causing him immobility, making him unable to work, and loss of quality of life. The plaintiff asserts that the amount in controversy exceeds $75,000. Karandikar denies these claims and said Vozza’s damages are caused by a natural disease process for which he is not responsible.
Joe Campbell, Barbara Campbell v. Chris Davidson, Tri-County Telephone Association Inc.; The plaintiffs have submitted a response to the defendant’s request for relief from a mediation requirement. The Campbells are accusing Neil Shlenker of making a fraudulent purchase of TCT from the Campbell’s and breaching fiduciary duties when he purchased the company in 2014.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Brian Foss; The State has submitted jury instructions for the trial. The defendant is facing 2 counts felony charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and applying pressure to the throat or neck through strangulation, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750. Foss is accused of strangling and smashing a victim’s face against his car console on New Years eve 2018 and dragging them by their hair.
State v. Aaron Ilg; A subpoena was submitted for Lacey Pilcher to appear at 9 a.m. June 17-19. Ilg is facing charges for causing or attempting bodily injury to a household member through impeding normal breathing or circulation to the throat or neck of a household member, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. A May 7 pretrial conference and June 17 jury trial has been set for the case. Ilg is accused of strangling and attacking his girlfriend because she did not help him recover a car.
