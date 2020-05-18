Bryan Reiter has retired after 20 years as a Cody volunteer firefighter.
He served four years as captain, five years as assistant fire chief and four years as fire chief.
The Cody Volunteer Fire Department and Park County Fire District 2 thank him for his service and dedication.
