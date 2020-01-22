Twenty-five years.
That’s how long Thomas Charles Ehlers Sr.’s brown wallet had been missing. Inside the bulging leather wallet were countless business cards, a Nebraska driver’s license and $300 in cash, hardly unscathed after a quarter-century spent inside wall sheeting of a decrepit garage.
A time capsule from the past
One day last spring Carolyn Ehlers, 81, retrieved a mysterious package from her mailbox. The package was sent by a man she did not know. That man was Keith Shiery, a resident of Burns, a small town about 29 miles east of Cheyenne.
“I opened it and there was my husband’s wallet,” Ehlers said.
Her’ late husband Tom Sr. passed away in 2012 and is buried at a cemetery in Cody.
“I drive by it every day, and I told him, ‘I’ve got your wallet,’” Ehlers said with a laugh.
In his left-hand shirt pocket is where the wallet always remained, carried by a man known for his consistency and attention to detail. Tom Sr. spent his career working in insurance and was also a Big 8 Conference college football referee.
The cowhide wallet also came with a day planner documenting important dates, contacts and addresses. An inspection of the latest dates mentioned points to the wallet likely being lost in 1994, long before the current era of cell phone books and digital organizers.
Shiery said it was from this document that he was able to track down Tom Sr.’s son, Thomas Ehlers Jr. by phone, and coordinate delivering the wallet to Carolyn.
“I said ‘let’s try and get ahold of them and see what we find out,’” Shiery said.
Piecing together clues
Carolyn said it’s likely he lost the wallet while the couple were visiting their children in Cody, somewhere along the 12-hour trip from their former home in Lincoln, Neb.
She said she has no recollection of her husband losing his wallet but one of her sons did remember the event.
“I was probably having to drive the whole rest of that trip,” she said with a laugh.
Burns is located near I-80 and the heavily trafficked Antelope Truck Stop where the wallet could have slipped from Tom Sr.’s possession.
Shiery, a general contractor, discovered the wallet while tearing apart a former Air Force garage he had recently purchased. He said the wallet was so thick he thought it was a checkbook at first glance. For the first time in 25 years the wallet was handled by human hands, removed from its long internment above the door frame.
Although it’s impossible to say what motivations drove the person who stashed away Tom Sr.’s wallet, it seems likely that said person may have had a change of heart regarding their possibly ill-gotten gains, and stored the wallet away for a good Samaritan to find many years later.
“It didn’t accidently fall atop the hole in the sheeting above the door,” Shiery said with a laugh. “It seems to me that if somebody would had just found it, if he had dropped it at the restaurant or getting gas, they would’ve turned it in or threw it away. It is curious.”
A class act
When Shiery contacted him by telephone and told him what he’d found, Thomas Jr. told Shiery he could keep the money inside, but Shiery refused that offer. Carolyn on the other hand wouldn’t take no for an answer and sent him one of the $100 bills through the mail.
“I sure didn’t expect that” Shiery said.
Based off some of the cards he found in the wallet, Shiery could see that Tom Sr. was a Christian man. Carolyn could see the same in Shiery.
“I said, ‘you must be a Christian,’” Carolyn recounted, to which Shiery confirmed. “To return that (wallet) and with that amount of money?”
Neither Shiery, Ehlers, or any of their friends had ever heard of a wallet or valuable possession returning from a decades-long abyss.
Ehlers, a new great-grandmother with two more great-grandchildren soon on the way, spends most of her time at the Cody Senior Center.
She said more than any memory about her husband that has been returned to her, it was Shiery’s act of servitude that meant most of all.
“It was good to know that someone cared enough to think I’d really want to have that,” she said.
Awesome story, goes to show that there are still good people in this world.
