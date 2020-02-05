Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Grant Jeide, $88; Victoria Taylor, $130; Deborah Klessens, $100; Mary Hetzel, $90; Lester Thompson, $25; Doris Roesch, $125; Lori Peterson, $75; Kevin Barela, $140; Arnold Mollett, $90; Dustin Wittwer, $86.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Joseph Jewell, battery, $605; Phillip Dobbins, driving with suspended license, $435; Michala Burke, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, $985; Curtis Briggs, reckless endangering, $705; Joseph Jewell, property destruction under $1,000, $605; Grant Jeide, failure to carry a driver’s license, $75; Daniel Cole, use of controlled substances, $200; Katherine Beardall, expired temporary license, $125; Phillip Oberlin, invalid license plates, $75; Heather Krubeck, breach of peace, $505; Clancy McNabb, no seat belt, $25; Idamae McNabb, $25; Adam Spencer, no seat belt, $25; Troy Harmon, illegal tint, $75; Kaleb Rentz, battery, $455; John Smith, use of controlled substance, $855; Jonathan Robinson, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Daniel Odasz, illegal passing, $125; Brice Stewart, failure to drive in single lane, $75; John Wright II, invalid documents, $125; Kiley Hammond, no seat belt, $25; Chance Norleen, no seat belt, $25; careless driving, $235; Robby Brown, invalid documents, $435; Daniel Bischoff, no seat belt, $25; Tanner Bischoff, invalid driver’s license, $125; Kenna Skoric, expired temporary license, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Neil Robinson, Helena, Mont., $105; Shawnee Hatcher, Strathmore, Calif., $90; Luke Shenefield, Pacific Grove, Calif., $90; Josh Miller, Ellensburg, Wash., $100; Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lavale, Md., $90; Landon Selby, Colorado Springs, Colo., $110; Metya McArthur, Lovell, $90; Sterling Grimes, Columbus, Mont., $90; Justin Johnson, Bluffdale, Utah, $120; Howard Felter, New Town, N.D., $125; Aaron Willden, Billings, $90; Terry Albright, Midvale, Utah, $90.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nancy Kiser Newton, Worland, driving without interlock device, $355; Shawnee Hatcher, Strathmore, Calif., invalid driver’s license, $125; Landon Selby, Colorado Springs, Colo., invalid driver’s license, $125; Jesus Soto Carrillo, Payson, Utah, $125; Triston Leyva, Worland, invalid documents, $125.
